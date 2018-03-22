Dynamic Dolby delivers the woods once again on finals day

Martyn Dolby completed a title four timer at the Northants Bowling Federation indoor finals at Peterborough & District on Sunday.

He retained the singles with a 21-7 defeat of Adam Warrington in what was a repeat of last year’s final and the mixed triples with Warrington and Chris Ford at the expense of Jenny Harvey, Mick Linnell and Carol Hunter, 19-17.

Elizabeth Wallace won two titles.

He went one better than last year in the veterans singles decider with a 21-15 win against Joe Martin, and joined forces with Ford again to take the mixed pairs, 22-6 against Josh Clark and Julie Masters.

Apart from Ford, there were also title doubles for Elizabeth Wallace, who came from behind in both finals to pip title holder Joan Robinson 21-20 in the senior singles and overhaul young Helen Holroyd 21-16 in the open singles, and for Michael Humphreys, who partnered Roger Martin to a 20-14 success in the pairs against Stephen Harris and Peter Edwards, and retained the triples with Chris Ballard (substitute for Kevin Vinter) and John Holroyd, 18-16 against Paul Dalliday, James Harford and Simon Law.

There was a title each for the Holroyd family with John retaining the triples, wife Moira landing the pairs with Glenys Edwards, 19-15 against Jenny Harvey and Margaret Linnell, and daughter Helen winning the triples with Louise Harris and Katie Bailey, 21-20 against Jan Want, Shirley Suffling and treble seeking Chris Ford.

Stephen Harris, brother of triples winner Louise, made up for his disappointment in the pairs by retaining the under 25 singles with a 21-3 defeat of Josh Clark, who like Jenny Harvey suffered two final defeats on the day.

Some of the finalists and county officials at Burton Street on Sunday.

The winners will now represent Northants in the national finals at Newark at the end of next month.

n The Peterborough & District senior men’s team romped to a 107-38 home win against March B in the Cambs League, but missed out on maximum points on the last end of one of the rinks.

RESULT

Peterborough 107 (8), March B 38 (2) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Josh Clark.

Mick Fuller, Don Paul, Terry English, Phil Afford won 33-8.

Joe Martin, John Steels, Mick Greaves, Wilf Redhead won 30-6.

Les Sharp, Steve Watson, John Barker, Mick Linnell won 29-8.

Terry Corney, J. Johnson, Peter Haynes, Ray Keating lost 16-17.

Jenny Harvey.

n Local bowler Nicky Brett and Hunts colleague Lewis Baker were beaten 25-16 in the final of the British Isles indoor pairs championship in Paisley by Scotland’s Craig Lindsay and Paul Foster.

However, both were in the England team that won the British Isles men’s international series for the fourth year in a row following a dramatic 120-119 victory over Scotland, England scoring two shots on the final end of the match to retain the crown.

Brett’s rink, which also contained Hunts players Robert Elmore and Alex Walton, had a win against Ireland, but were beaten in the matches against Wales and Scotland.

COUNTY FINALS RESULTS

MEN

Singles: Martyn Dolby bt Adam Warrington 21-7.

U25 singles: Stephen Harris bt Josh Clark 21-3.

Veterans singles: Martyn Dolby bt Joe Martin 21-15.

Pairs: Michael Humphreys & Roger Martin bt Stephen Harris & Peter Edwards 20-14.

Triples: Michael Humphreys, Chris Ballard, John Holroyd bt Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law 18-16.

WOMEN

Singles: Elizabeth Wallace bt Helen Holroyd 21-16.

Senior singles: Elizabeth Wallace bt Joan Robinson 21-20.

Pairs: Glenys Edwards & Moira Holroyd bt Jenny Harvey & Margaret Linnell 19-15.

Triples: Louise Harris, Helen Holroyd, Katie Bailey bt Jan Want, Shirley Suffling, Chris Ford 21-20.

MIXED

Pairs: Chris Ford & Martyn Dolby bt Josh Clark & Julie Masters 22-6.

Triples: Adam Warrington, Chris Ford, Martyn Dolby bt Jenny Harvey, Mick Linnell, Carol Hunter 19-17.