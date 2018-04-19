Dolby going for four titles at the English Federation finals

Stamford bowler Martyn Dolby reached the quarter-finals of the English national indoor over 60 singles at Nottingham, but he will be hoping to go a little further when he competes in no fewer than four competitions at the English Bowling Federation indoor finals which begin at Newark next week.

Dolby was beaten 8-21 in the last eight by eventual winner Martin Smith (Malvern Hills), having defeated Nigel Roberts (Beccles) 21-15 in the opening round.

Elizabeth Wallace.

Dolby, who already has three national Federation indoor titles under his belt, goes in the open and senior singles, the mixed pairs with Chris Ford and the mixed rinks with Ford and Adam Warrington.

Apart from Ford, other Northants Bowling Federation representatives seeking title doubles are Elizabeth Wallace, who also competes in both the open and senior singles, and Michael Humphreys, who goes in the pairs and rinks.

The Holroyd family are well represented with John skipping the rinks; his wife Moira teaming up with Glenys Edwards in the pairs and daughter Helen in a young rink with Louise Harris, whose brother Stephen is in the junior singles, and Katie Bailey.

Northants are hoping for better fortune this year as they have not won an individual title in the event since 2015.

They did win the Eversley Trophy double rink competition for county officers last year and will be defending that title on Sunday week on the final day of the championships.

The women’s equivalent, the Harry Carver Trophy, starts the proceedings on Monday, with the individual section getting under way on Tuesday.

Locally-based Nicky Brett and daughter Chloe will be in action for Hunts in both the mixed pairs and mixed rinks, and Chloe has also qualified for the rinks.

Whittlesey-based Joe Randall, who also plays out of the Huntingdon club, has qualified for both the open and under 25 singles.

NORTHANTS TIMETABLE

MEN

Singles: Martyn Dolby v Norfolk, Wednesday, 3.30pm.

Senior singles: Martyn Dolby v Hunts, Wednesday, 12.30pm.

Pairs: Michael Humphreys & Roger Martin v Humberside, Thursday, 9.30am.

Rinks: Michael Humphreys, Chris Ballard, John Holroyd v Hunts, Tuesday, 3.30pm.

U25 singles: Stephen Harris v Norfolk, Thursday, 7.30pm.

WOMEN

Singles: Elizabeth Wallace v Derbys, Wednesday, 3.30pm.

Senior singles: Elizabeth Wallace v Derbys or Hunts, Thursday, 7.30pm.

Pairs: Moira Holroyd & Glenys Edwards v Durham, Tuesday, 9.30am.

Rinks: Louise Harris, Helen Holroyd, Katie Bailey v Suffolk, Tuesday, 12.30pm.

MIXED

Pairs: Chris Ford & Martyn Dolby v Lincs, Thursday, 12.00 noon.

Rinks: Adam Warrington, Chris Ford, Martyn Dolby v Humberside, Tuesday, 12.30pm.

n The Peterborough senior men’s team had their eyes fixed on a fourth place finish in the Cambs League going into their last match of the season this week.

Having seen Cambridge Chesterton A take over their mantle of champions, Peterborough suffered a 64-71 home defeat at the hands of Huntingdon A in their penultimate fixture, claiming just three of the ten points on offer.

RESULT

Peterborough 64 (3), Huntingdon A 71 (7) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Les Sharp, Steve Johnson, Phil Afford, Mick Linnell won 20-14.

Norman Gray, Richard Day, Steve Watson, Rod Maplethorpe drew 16-16.

Terry Corney, John Steels, Terry English, Ray Keating lost 19-21.

Joe Martin, Jeff Clipston, John Barker, Wilf Redhead lost 9-20.

n West Ward Lions have withdrawn from the Peterborough League’s Weekend League Division One, but they will continue to operate a team in the Midweek and Club 60 competitions.