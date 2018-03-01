Derbyshire Trophy hopes destroyed at Fakenham

Any lingering hopes Northants A had of pulling qualification for the Derbyshire Trophy inter-county indoor championship final out of the fire were well and truly buried on Sunday with a crushing 64-129 defeat away to Norfolk at Fakenham.

Northants needed maximum points from their final game to keep their faint hopes alive, but they only managed two, leaving leaders Lincs needing just one point from their visit to Norfolk next week to top the southern section and head to the final at Newark in April.

The rink of Brian Martin, Richard Allam, making his first appearance of the season, and Roger Martin salvaged some pride with a 25-21 victory, while the rink of Neil Wright, Jeff Newson, also playing his first match of the campaign, and captain James Harford let slip a 19-15 lead over the last six ends to lose 20-25.

The rinks of Martyn Dolby and Simon Law were well and truly second best as they crashed 9-41 and 10-41 respectively.

RESULT

Northants A 64 (2), Norfolk 129 (12) – (Northants rinks only):

Brian Martin, Richard Allam, Roger Martin won 25-21.

Paul Dalliday, Phil Afford, Simon Law lost 10-41.

Neil Wright, Jeff Newson, James Harford lost 20-25.

Howard Ship, Bob Warters, Martyn Dolby lost 9-41.

n The Stamford rinks of Helen Holroyd and Chris Ford will meet in the final of the Northants Women’s Bowling Federation indoor triples championship at Peterborough on Sunday, March 18.

They were 24-18 and 21-15 winners over Glenys Edwards and Joan Robinson respectively in the semi-finals.

FEDERATION INDOOR RESULTS

Men’s singles, quarter-finals: Martyn Dolby bt Nick Wilkie 21-9; Adam Warrington bt Ray Keating 21-13.

Men’s pairs, quarter-finals: Michael Humphreys bt Trevor Collins 20-13; Derek King bt Neil Wright 15-14; Simon Law bt Ray Keating 19-2.

Mixed pairs, quarter-finals: Josh Clark bt Paul Bailey 21-12; Nick Wilkie bt Mick Linnell 24-5; Dick Noble bt John Holroyd 22-9.

Veterans singles, quarter-finals: Derek King bt Peter Cox 21-20; Martyn Dolby bt Alan Romaine 21-17.

Men’s triples, quarter-finals: John Holroyd bt Adam Warrington 24-13; Neil Wright bt Cliff Watson 18-17; Derek King bt John Steels 29-8; Simon Law bt Howard Shipp 24-9.

Women’s triples, semi-finals: Chris Ford bt Glenys Edwards 21-15; Helen Holroyd bt Joan Robinson 24-18.

n The Parkway trio of Mike Robertson and brothers Ean and Tristan Morton were at the Bowls England men’s dinner in Coventry on Saturday to officially receive the national triples trophy won at Leamington last August.

They will now be representing England in the British Isles championships being held at Leamington this coming season.

Before then Robertson will be heading to Australia to represent Disability Bowls England in the Commonwealth Games.