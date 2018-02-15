Derbyshire decider could well be this Sunday

Hopes of a Derbyshire Trophy inter-county indoor championship final for the Northants Bowling Federation A team may well rest on Sunday’s visit to Lincolnshire.

Both teams have won their first three matches in the southern section, with Lincolnshire just one point ahead, and both conclude their programmes away to Norfolk.

Team captain James Harford faces one or two selection dilemmas, with Tony Scarr and Mike Robertson both absentees, the latter continuing his preparations for April’s Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, the B team wind up a satisfactory first season in the English Bowling Federation competition away to Hunts, also on Sunday morning, having won one of their four matches, but two of the three defeats were by ten shots or less.

Team captain Malcolm Squires has selected the following team: Mike Ramsden, Michael Humphreys, John Holroyd; Les Sharp, Mick Greaves, Peter Brown; Brian Bassam Graham Agger, Mick Linnell; Steve Roden, Dick Noble, Rod Maplethorpe.

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Defending champion Joan Robinson will meet Elizabeth Wallace in the final of the Northants Women’s Bowling Federation indoor senior singles at Peterborough & District on Sunday, March 18.

Robinson received a walkover in the semi-finals from the indisposed Hazel Bass, while Wallace edged out Fiona Richardson 21-20.

RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES, second round: Ray Keating bt Josh Clark 21-16; Adam Warrington bt Alan Romaine 21-17; Martyn Dolby bt Peter Cox 21-9; Nick Wilkie bt Paul Dalliday 21-14.

MEN’S PAIRS, first round: Simon Law bt Paul Bailey 20-7; Derek King bt Tony Barwell 21-14; Ray Keating bt Richard Montgomery 20-15; Neil Wright bt John Steels 21-4; John Holroyd bt Dick Noble 19-18. Walkover: Peter Edwards.

MIXED PAIRS, first round: John Holroyd bt Peter Edwards 16-15; Cliff Watson bt Richard Allam 21-13; Martyn Dolby bt Mike Ramsden 18-8; Mick Linnell bt Neil Wright 18-10; Paul Bailey bt Derek King 15-14. Walkover: Nick Wilkie.

VETERANS SINGLES, first round: Joe Martin bt Mick Linnell 21-14; Derek King bt Tony Barwell 21-7; Alan Romaine bt George Cameron 21-13; Peter Cox bt Mike Ramsden 21-18; Martyn Dolby bt Ray Keating 21-4; Dennis Henshaw bt Wilf Redhead 21-5; Dick Noble bt John Thurston 21-14.

MEN’S TRIPLES, preliminary round: John Steels bt Mick Linnell 25-11.

WOMEN’S SENIOR SINGLES, semi-finals: Elizabeth Wallace bt Fiona Richardson 21-20. Walkover: Joan Robinson

CAMBS LEAGUE

The Peterborough & District senior men’s team returned to winning ways in the Cambs League with a 73-56.5 home victory against City of Ely A.

The visitors played a player short in one rink and so had 25% of their score deducted having elected to play three bowls each instead of the normal two, hence a 18-10.5 scoreline.

Peterborough won on three of the four rinks to claim eight points and return to second place in the table, three points adrift of leaders Huntingdon A.

RESULT

Peterborough 73 (8), City of Ely A 56.5 (2) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Mick Fuller, Steve Johnson, Dick Noble, Rod Maplethorpe won 24-13.

Joe Martin, Jeff Clipston, Mick Greaves, Wilf Redhead won 18-10.5.

Les Sharp, John Barker, Phil Afford, Mick Linnell won 17-14.

Terry Corney, Terry English, Graham Jackson, Ray Keating lost 14-19.

BRITISH LIONS

Local bowler Chloe Brett was in a British Lions team that finished runners-up to England in the weekend’s British Isles Under 25 international series in Nottingham.

The Lions team contained English, Scottish and Welsh players that replaced Ireland, who continue to struggle to find enough junior players to play in the annual competition.

Spalding’s Chelsea Tomlin skipped an England rink that contained club-mate Ruby Hill to three wins out of three.