Defending champions finish fourth this time

The Peterborough & District men’s senior team have finished fourth in the Cambs League. The defending champions completed their programme with a 92-39 victory over Huntingdon B, collecting nine of the ten points on offer to claim a top four spot.

RESULT

Peterborough 92 (9), Huntingdon B 39 (1) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Don Paul, Richard Day, Terry English, Ray Keating won 26-5.

Les Sharp, Steve Johnson, Phil Afford, Mick Linnell won 25-7.

Joe Martin, Jeff Clipston, Mick Greaves, Wilf Redhead won 27-13.

Norman Gray, John Barker, Richard Harrison, Rod Maplethorpe drew 14-14.

n Whittlesey Manor Bowls marked the opening of their green for the new season on Sunday by presenting a £760 cheque to Magpas. It was the result of last season’s Peter Bavister Memorial charity triples tournament and it means the club have now raised more than £3,000 for the medical charity from this event over the last four years.

Magpas representative Phil Hayes received the cheque from Peter Bavister’s widow Margaret, who was accompanied by her daughter Sue Welsford and son-in-law Martin Welsford.

Magpas will once again be the beneficiaries when the club stages this year’s tournament on September 8.

n It is sad to report the passing at the age of 90 of well-known former bowls stalwart Eric Kew, who was a major player at the Peterborough & District club for many years along with wife Daphne.

A popular and jovial figure on the bowls scene, he had suffered from ill health for a number of years.