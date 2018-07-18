COUNTY FINALS: Six doubles and four title defences at the Manor

Four bowlers successfully defended titles at the Northants Bowling Federation men’s and women’s finals held at Whittlesey Manor on Sunday, and six achieved championship doubles on a stamina sapping steaming day.

Adam Warrington (Blackstones) retained the two-bowl singles, 21-7 over Dave Roberts (Market Deeping), and so heads to Skegness bidding to win the national title for a third time on August 18.

Kath Browning in the NBF County Secretary Singles Final at Whittlesey Manor. Photo: David Lowndes.

Stephen Harris (Blackstones) kept possession of the under 25 singles – 21-12 against Zack Brown (Whittlesey Manor) – and teamed up with defending champion Jack Corney to win the under 25 open pairs, 20-12 against Parkway’s Sophie Morton - who went on to figure in the winning mixed rink alongside husband Tristan and Lee Welsford - and Merisha McKernan, who was also beaten in the under 25 decider by Helen Holroyd (Blackstones).

Holroyd also teamed up with Richard Allam (Stamford) to win the mixed pairs, 17-15 against Sheron and Dick Noble (West Ward), but was substituting for Ann Holmes, so is expected to vacate her place at Skegness.

Dick Noble did gain consolation in the senior mixed pairs with Brian Swann, a last end double denying Martyn Dolby and Roger Martin (Blackstones), but wife Sheron also suffered defeat in the three-bowl triples with Vie Hatch and Liz Barr, losing 22-11 to Pat Bussey, Liz Hext and Sheila Craig (Conservative).

Kathy Browning (Yaxley) retained the secretaries singles by defeating Pearl O’Brien (Deeping) 21-13, but Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) lost his veterans singles crown to Bob Warters (Ketton), the national title winner in 2015, and holders Marlene Osbourne and Joan Robinson (Yaxley) lost the senior pairs decider to Jenny Farrington and Penny Hart (Whittlesey Town).

Chris Ford was a two-time champion on NBF County Finals Day. Photo: David Lowndes.

Robinson, though, did complete a singles double, winning both the two-bowl and four-bowl finals against Tina Tinklin (Conservative), 21-18 and 21-12 respectively.

Chris Ford (Ketton) also had the chance of a hat-trick, but was content with a double in the end, beating Rita Mace (Whittlesey Manor) 21-9 in the Champion of Champions singles, and joining forces with Carol Warters and Shirley Suffling to win the two-bowl triples, 30-10 against Linda Toms, Emma Providence and Karen Dyer (Conservative).

Ford’s defeat came in the senior singles, where she lost 21-13 to Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl), who went on to complete a double by winning the pairs with Anne White, 21-17 against Louise Harris and Katie Bailey (Blackstones).

Incidentally, it was a pairs double for the White family and the Langtoft Pearl club, with husband Peter winning the men’s equivalent with Malcolm Cullingworth, 22-11 against Mel Smith and Paul Bailey (Blackstones).

Paul Dalliday (Parkway) claimed the four-bowl singles, 21-9 at the expense of Sean Fenlon (West Ward), who was runner-up for the second year running, and Dalliday linked up with Simon Law and another double winner Tristan Morton to win the two-bowl triples, 20-14 against Stephen Harris, Michael Humphreys and Roger Martin (Blackstones), assisted by a maximum six count late on.

Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) fended off a late charge from Richard Allam (Stamford) to win the Champion of Champions 21-16, having been 12-2 ahead, and gained his second title of the day in the three-bowl triples with Roger Stevens and Martin Welsford, skipping opposite son Lee and Parkway team-mates Howard Shipp and Brian Martin.

Tony Mace (Whittlesey Manor) won the senior mixed pairs with wife Rita as they defeated Fred and Fiona Richardson (Whittlesey Manor and City of Peterborough respectively) 20-15, while Andrew Grief (Crowland) took the secretaries singles title, beating Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) 21-10.

The winners will represent the county in the national finals at Skegness beginning on August 18.

The trophies will be presented at the county’s annual presentation luncheon being held at the Orton Hall Hotel on Sunday, September 23.

Results

NORTHANTS FINALS

MEN

Four-bowl singles: Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Sean Fenlon (West Ward) 21-9.

Two-bowl singles: Adam Warrington (Blackstones) bt Dave Roberts (Market Deeping) 21-7.

U25 singles: Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Zack Brown (Whittlesey Manor) 21-12.

Veterans singles: Bob Warters (Ketton) bt Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) 21-18.

Champion of Champions: Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) bt Richard Allam (Stamford) 21-16.

Secretaries singles: Andrew Grief (Crowland) bt Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) 21-10.

Pairs: Malcolm Cullingworth & Peter White (Langtoft Pearl) bt Mel Smith & Paul Bailey (Blackstones) 22-11.

Senior pairs: Brian Swann & Dick Noble (West Ward) bt Martyn Dolby & Roger Martin (Blackstones) 20-19.

U25 open pairs: Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor) & Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Sophie Morton & Merisha McKernan (Parkway) 20-12.

Mixed pairs: Helen Holroyd (Blackstones) & Richard Allam (Stamford) bt Sheron & Dick Noble (West Ward) 17-15.

Senior mixed pairs: Rita & Tony Mace (Whittlesey Manor) bt Fiona Richardson (City of Peterborough & Fred Richardson (Whittlesey Manor) 20-15.

Two-bowl triples: Paul Dalliday, Simon Law, Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Stephen Harris, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin (Blackstones) 20-14.

Three-bowl triples: Roger Stevens, Graham Agger, Martin Welsford (Whittlesey Manor) bt Howard Shipp, Brian Martin, Lee Welsford (Parkway) 18-8.

Mixed triples: Sophie & Tristan Morton, Lee Welsford (Parkway) bt Stuart Reynolds, Karen Martin, Mike Robertson (Parkway) 27-10.

WOMEN

Four-bowl singles: Joan Robinson (Yaxley) bt Tina Tinklin (Conservative) 21-12.

Two-bowl singles: Joan Robinson (Yaxley) bt Tina Tinklin (Conservative) 21-18.

U25 singles: Helen Holroyd (Blackstones) bt Merisha McKernan (Parkway) 21-14.

Senior singles: Sue Moir (Langftoft Pearl) bt Chris Ford (Ketton) 21-13.

Champion of Champions: Chris Ford (Ketton) bt Rita Mace (Whittlesey Manor) 21-9.

Secretaries singles: Kathy Browning (Yaxley) bt Pearl O’Brien (Deeping) 21-13.

Pairs: Anne White & Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl) bt Louise Harris & Katie Bailey (Blackstones) 21-7.

Senior pairs: Jenny Farrington & Penny Hart (Whittlesey Town) bt Marlene Osbourne & Joan Robinson (Yaxley) 20-13.

Two-bowl triples: Carol Warters, Shirley Suffling, Chris Ford (Ketton) bt Linda Toms, Karen Dyer, Emma Providence (Conservative) 30-10.

Three-bowl triples: Pat Bussey, Liz Hext, Sheila Craig (Conservative) bt Sheron Noble, Vie Hatch, Liz Barr (West Ward) 22-11.