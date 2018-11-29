Brother and sister attend the England indoor trials

Several local bowlers head to the Rugby Thornfield indoor club this weekend for the English indoor international trials, including Stamford brother and sister Stephen and Louise Harris.

They are involved in the junior trials on Sunday, where Louise will be joined by Stamford indoor club colleague Helen Holroyd, who figured in last year’s trials, while Stephen will have Spalding clubmate Jordan Philpott for company.

Helen Holroyd.

Also in the junior trials are Yaxley-based Chloe Brett, who plays out of the Huntingdon club along with father Nicky who is one of the selectors for the junior men’s team.

Spalding trio Chelsea Tomlin, Ruby Hill and Danielle Wild complete the local contingent in the under 25 section.

The seniors take to the rink on Saturday, with Brett involved along with the Spalding quartet of Matthew Orrey, Martin Spencer, Matt Whyers and Graham Smith.

Juniors Hill and Tomlin also figure in the senior women’s trial, along with Michelle Coleman (St Neots), who plays her outdoor bowls at Parkway.

DERBYSHIRE TROPHY

Northants A made it two wins out of two in the English Bowling Federation’s Derbyshire Trophy with a 98-63 victory away to North Cambs at Wisbech on Sunday which yielded 12 of the 14 points on offer.

The three winning rinks all enjoyed passages of domination which tipped the scales in their favour. Martyn Dolby’s rink scored 13 shots in the space of seven ends in a 27-11 victory; Roger Martin’s trio came from 9-6 down to win 25-17, including a run of 11 shots in six ends, while the rink of Jeff Newson, who replaced Tristan Morton at skip, accumulated 12 shots in six ends as they won 28-16.

Simon Law’s rink went down by one shot – 18-17 – after dropping a treble on the penultimate end.

Both the Northants A and B teams are in action this Sunday, with the A team hoping to maintain their 100 per cent record away to Hunts, while the B squad seek their first win in three attempts away to Lincs.

B team: Les Sharp, Ray Keating, Mick Linnell; Brian Bassam, Dick Noble, Graham Agger; Richard Allam, John Holroyd, Jon Earl; Malcolm Squires, Cliff Watson, Peter Brown.

CAMBS LEAGUE

The Peterborough senior men’s team enjoyed a comfortable 83-53 victory over Cambridge Chesterton B in the Cambs League, with rink wins coming from Mick Linnell, Dick Noble and Rod Maplethorpe.

In the same league, Whittlesey were beaten 70-63 at Wisbech, collecting just two points.

Meanwhile, Peterborough ladies were beaten 34-29 by Spalding in the Mason Trophy, the national over 60 double rink competition, which followed a 99-71 defeat at the hands of Stamford in the Yetton Plate.