Brett through to the last eight in the World indoor singles

Yaxley bowler Nicky Brett is through to tomorrow’s quarter-finals of the World indoor singles at the Potters Resort in Norfolk following a titanic second round struggle with record six-time champion Alex Marshall.

Brett, bidding to win the title for a second time, blew the Scot away in the first set, winning it 12-0, and led 4-2 in the second before Marshall stepped up a gear to win it 9-4 and force the match into a tie-break.

Having already lost the pairs and mixed pairs finals this week, despite showing impressive form, everyone wondered whether Brett was going to suffer another disappointment.

But after the opening two ends of the tie-break were shared, Brett, with his last bowl of the match and facing the exit door, pushed one of his bowls in for shot and Marshall missed the head with his final bowl runner.

Brett faces the winner of the all-England tie between his pairs partner Greg Harlow and Andy Thomson.