Brett beaten by his old foe Foster

Nicky Brett’s hopes of winning the Scottish International Open title for a third time were dashed at the quarter-final stage in Perth by his old adversary Paul Foster.

The local bowler achieved his major breakthrough on the World Bowls Tour by winning this event in 2013 and retaining it the following year, both victories in the final coming against Foster, who had beaten Brett in the 2012 decider.

Brett then went on to win the International Open title in 2015 and then the big prize, the World indoor title in 2016 on his way to becoming World number one.

Now ranked six, Brett was beaten 8-4, 9-4 by Foster, who went on to lose in an all-Scottish final to Stewart Anderson.

In earlier rounds Brett defeated American qualifier Dan LeMessurier 10-3, 13-3 and unseeded Englishman James Rippey (9-2, 13-5), who had created a major shock in the opening round by defeating world champion Mark Dawes.

n Chris Ford (Ketton) has been installed as the new president of the Northants Women’s Bowling Federation.

She received the chain of office from outgoing president Jessica Phillips at the recent annual meeting and will fulfil her presidential duties alongside her existing role as treasurer.

One other change to the county’s administration sees Terri Handley take over as secretary from Liz Barr, who had announced her intention to stand down some months ago.

Joan Robinson and Ann Cooper will continue as captains of the Donald Steward Trophy and Silver Jubilee Vase teams, the former’s home matches being played at Ketton next season as opposed to Peterborough & District. The Vase team will remain at the City of Peterborough club.

Other officers re-elected were: Competition secretary, Val Du’Kett; Match secretary, Norma Squires; Committee members, Doris Flowers and Shirley Suffling.

n Northants B resume their English Bowling Federation’s Derbyshire Trophy campaign on Sunday away to Norfolk.

Graham Agger, Jon Earl, Ray Keating and team captain Malcolm Squires are the changes to the team that were beaten by their A team in the opening match of the season.

Northants B: Les Sharp, Ray Keating, Mick Linnell; Brian Bassam, Dick Noble, Graham Agger; Richard Allam, John Holroyd, Jon Earl; Malcolm Squires, Cliff Watson, Peter Brown.

n The Whittlesey men’s senior team were unable to muster any points from their 113-33 defeat away to unbeaten leaders St Neots A in their latest Cambs League fixture.