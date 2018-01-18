Brett battles his way through to another world pairs final

Local bowler Nicky Brett is through to next Monday’s World indoor pairs final at the Potters Resort in Norfolk.

Teaming up once again with world number one Greg Harlow, the 2014 champions came through a titanic semi-final battle with fellow Englishmen Andy Thomson and Mark Royal, winning 6-4, 4-5, 2-0.

Brett and Harlow controlled the opening set from the front to win it 6-4, before Thomson produced a set winning bowl in the second with the scores tied at 4-4 going into the final end, but it was Brett and Harlow who had the final say in the tie-break, winning it 2-0.

It was the second match in a row that Brett and Harlow were forced into a tie-break, having come from a set down against leading Scottish pair Stewart Anderson and Darren Burnett in the opening round before winning 3-6, 11-4, 2-0.

Their opponents in Monday’s BBC-2 televised final will be another English pairing, Mark Dawes and Jamie Chestney, who overcame Scotland’s Jonathan Ross and England’s Robert Paxton in the other semi-final.

n Ed Elmore, who comes from Doddington near March and plays at the City of Ely Bowls Club, won the World Indoor Bowls Council Junior Championships in Newport, Wales.

And that completed a notable treble for the 22 year-old as he also won the English national title in 2017 and the British Isles Under 25 title in Belfast last March.

In the final he beat Welsh international Ross Owen on a tie-break after Owen won the first set 11-2 and Elmore the second 10-6.