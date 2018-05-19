BOWLS: The bowlers who will be representing the Northants Federation

Have your say

The Northants Bowling Federation county teams have been selected ahead of their opening fixtures at the end of the month.

Jon Earl (Blackstones) leads the men’s Adams Trophy team for the first time, and several of last year’s Newton Trophy team that reached the final at Skegness have been included for the opening match away to North Cambs on Saturday, May 26, including Mick Duell, Roger Martin, Michael Humphreys and Paul Buckley.

Jon Earl will skipper a Northants County team.

Sixteen of the 18-strong team are from just two clubs – Blackstones (nine) and Whittlesey Manor (seven) – with one each from Parkway and Stamford.

With North Cambs having only one team, the Newton Trophy team don’t begin their defence of the southern section title until Saturday, June 5, when they face a trip to Suffolk.

Only 12 of last year’s team remain, so team captain Cliff Watson has brought in Martin Stokes, Richard Allam, Sean Fenlon, Roger Stevens, Fred Richardson and deputy president Dick Noble, most of them with recent Adams Trophy experience.

The women had a very well-attended practice day at the City of Peterborough club last week before team captains Joan Robinson and Ann Cooper settled on their teams for the opening matches at home to Hunts on Wednesday, May 30.

The ladies who attended the Northans Womens Bowling Federation at City of Peterborough.

There’s a welcome return to the fold for Linda Darani, while young Blackstones talent Helen Holroyd makes her debut in the Silver Jubilee Vase team.

The Donald Steward team will be playing their home matches at Peterborough & District, while the Vase team remain at the City of Peterborough club.

COUNTY TEAMS

Adams team (not in rink order): Jon Earl, Martyn Dolby, Adam Warrington, Wayne Morris, Roger Martin, Stephen Harris, Paul Buckley, Paul Bailey, Michael Humphreys (all Blackstones); Martin & Lee Welsford, Steve Roden, Graham Agger, Peter Brown, Mick Duell, Jack Corney (all Whittlesey Manor); Neil Wright (Parkway), John Holroyd (Stamford).

Newton team: Fred Addy (Parkway), Tony Kemp (Conservative), Barry Lawrence (Whittlesey Manor); Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl), Bob Warters (Ketton), Peter Jessop (Westward); Martin Stokes (Blackstones), Richard Allam (Stamford), Brian Bassam (Peterborough & District); Sean Fenlon, Jim Ruddy (both Westward), Mick Greaves (Peterborough & District); Les Sharp (Yaxley), Malcolm Squires (City of Peterborough), Dick Noble (Westward); Jeff Clipston (Peterborough & District), Roger Stevens, Fred Richardson (both Whittlesey Manor).

Donald Steward team: Marlene Osborne, Kath Browning, Gill King (all Yaxley); Elizabeth Wallace, Shirley Suffling, Chris Ford (all Ketton); Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl), Vie Hatch (Westward), Julie Masters (Parkway); Carol Grief (Crowland), Liz Hext, Sheila Craig (both Conservative); Fiona Richardson, Norma Squires, Linda Darani (all City of Peterborough).

Silver Jubilee Vase team: Pat Collicott (Deeping), Joyce Needham, Hazel Bass (both Yaxley); Helen Holroyd (Blackstones) Doris Flowers (Yaxley), Pearl O’Brien (Deeping); Veona Slater (Crowland), Janet Duffy (Whittlesey Manor), Jessica Phillips (City of Peterborough); Margaret Holden (Market Deeping), Carol Warters (Ketton), Wendy Humphreys (City of Peterborough); Terri Handley (Deeping), Val Du’Kett (Ketton), Joan Padley (Ketton).