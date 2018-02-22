BOWLS: Northants’ Derbyshire Trophy hopes fade away

Hopes Northants Bowling Federation had of reaching a third Derbyshire Trophy inter-county indoor championship are all but over.

The A team were beaten 74-99 in their top of the table clash away to Lincolnshire on Sunday leaving them 11 points adrift with just one match remaining.

Even if they take maximum points from this Sunday’s trip to Norfolk, Lincolnshire would only require three points from their visit to the same county the following weekend to book their place at Newark for the national final.

Trevor Collins and Tristan Morton were drafted in alongside Brian Martin to cover absentees, but even they were unable to put any points on the board, dropping six shots over the last three ends when leading 21-18.

Dropping six shots on the first two ends and then a string of 12 ends without scoring meant Roger Martin’s rink were always under the cosh, and it was also a struggle for Simon Law’s trio.

It was left to the rink of Bob Warters, team captain James Harford and Martyn Dolby to prevent a clean sweep with a 22-15 victory.

Meanwhile, the B team completed their first season in the competition with a 63-91 defeat away to Hunts, where once again they looked on course for more than the two points they eventually achieved only to run out of steam over the closing ends.

That sole win came courtesy of the rink of Mike Ramsden, Michael Humphreys and Jon Earl with a 19-14 victory.

RESULTS

Northants A 74 (2), Lincs 99 (12): (Northants rinks only) –

Brian Martin, Trevor Collins, Tristan Morton lost 21-24.

Bob Warters, James Harford, Martyn Dolby won 22-15.

Howard Shipp, Neil Wright, Roger Martin lost 15-36.

Paul Dalliday, Phil Afford, Simon Law lost 16-24.

Northants B 63 (2), Hunts 91 (12): (Northants rinks only) –

Brian Bassam, Graham Agger, Mick Linnell lost 16-25.

Les Sharp, Mick Greaves, Peter Brown lost 9-20.

Steve Roden, Dick Noble, Rod Maplethorpe lost 19-22.

Mike Ramsden, Michael Humphreys, Jon Earl won 19-14.

NORTHANTS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stamford’s Elizabeth Wallace has reached a second singles final in the Northants Women’s Bowling Federation indoor championships.

Having already qualified for the senior singles decider, she defeated Fiona Richardson for a second time in a semi-final to set up a final in the open singles against young Helen Holroyd, who toppled defending champion Chris Ford.

FEDERATION INDOOR RESULTS

Women’s singles, semi-finals: Elizabeth Wallace bt Fiona Richardson 21-16; Helenb Holroyd bt Chris Ford 21-12.

Women’s pairs, first round: Joan Robinson bt Jan Want 23-13; Margaret Linnell bt Chris Ford 17-16; Hazel Bass bt Helen Holroyd 17-15; Glenys Edwards bt Fiona Richardson 17-15.

Mixed triples, first round: Derek King bt Michael Humphreys 19-18; Martyn Dolby bt Richard Montgomery 22-10; John Holroyd bt Paul Bailey 26-10; Mick Linnell bt Neil Wright 18-11.

CAMBS SENIOR LEAGUE

Peterborough’s hopes of retaining their Cambs Senior League title are gradually slipping away following their heaviest defeat of the season.

They were beaten 48-92 away to Cambridge Chesterton A and are now down to fifth place, nine points behind the leaders.

The only bright spot was a win for the rink of Joe Martin, Norman Gray, Mick Greaves and team captain Rod Maplethorpe.

RESULT

Peterborough 48 (2), Cambridge Chesterton A 92 (8): (Peterborough rinks only) –

Joe Martin, Norman Gray, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe won 19-13.

Mick Fuller, Steve Johnson, Graham Jackson, Dick Noble lost 8-22.

Les Sharp, John Steels, Phil Afford, Mick Linnell lost 9-25.

Terry Corney, Jeff Clipston, Ean Eagle, Ray Keating lost 12-32.

GEOFF BIGGS FUNERAL

The funeral of East Community bowler and well-known former local footballer Geoff Biggs takes place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday at 3pm.