BOWLS: Hunts make progress in a national competition

Hunts Under 25s have advanced to the next stage of the Bowls England National White Rose Trophy following a 41-28 victory away to Hertfordshire.

They now face neighbours Cambridgeshire at home for a place in the regional finals.

The Hunts rinks were: Tom Hall, Toby Furzeland, Joe Randall and Ed Elmore; Jack Corney, Kierran Murray, Harry Ward and Alex Walton.

Results

NORTHANTS MEN

Mixed pairs, preliminary round: Brian Martin (Parkway) bt Michael Millar (Blackstones) 18-17; Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) bt Les Sharp (Yaxley) 19-16; Andrew Cooper (Yaxley) bt Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl) 17-5; Peter White (Langtoft Pearl) bt Paul Bailey (Blackstones) 18-17; Tina Tinklin (Conservative) bt Stephen Harris (Blackstones) 14-11; Paul Buckley (Blackstones) bt Michael Humphreys (Blackstones) 23-18. Walkovers: Bruce Saint (Yaxley) & Derek King (Ryhall).

Senior pairs, preliminary round: Dennis Henshaw (Ryhall) bt Roger Stevens (Whittlesey Manor) 13-12.

Mixed triples, preliminary round: Brian Bassam (Peterborough & District) bt John Hadley (Yaxley) 21-15; Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl) bt Sam Wilson (Parkway) 28-8; Jon Earl (Blackstones) bt Tony Mace (Whittlesey Manor) 24-19; Steve Roden (Whittlesey Manor) bt Sean Fenlon (Westward); Fred Richardson (Whittlesey Manor) bt Dick Noble (Westward).

Hunts hold their men’s two-bowl singles day at Parkway tomorrow (May 19), and the following day Parkway visit March Town in the opening round of the English Bowling Federation’s Durham Centenary Shield.