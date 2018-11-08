Blackstones big winners on league awards night

The Blackstones club collected no fewer than four title winning awards at the Peterborough & District Bowls League presentation dinner held at the Parkway club on Friday.

The Stamford-based club achieved a championship in each of the three league competitions – winning the Midweek second division title – that’s three titles in a row since entering the midweek section – retaining the Weekend premier crown and regaining the Club 60 premier championship.

Parkway's Tristan Morton and Fred Addy with the Peterborough League Midweek Premier Division trophy which they received from League chairman Melvyn Beck (right).

For good measure they also won the principal cup competition – the Albert Rowlett Cup – defeating defending champions Peterborough & District in the final.

Parkway A retained the midweek premier title with a 100 per cent record from 18 matches, while Yaxley Seals won a weekend league title for the second year running and now find themselves in the premier alongside the other Yaxley team – the Sharks – who were runners-up to Blackstones.

With Conservative C winning the midweek third division title, and their A and B teams relegated from Division One, it means that all three Conservative teams are set to play in the same division next year.

With League president Dick Gill (Longthorpe) unfortunately indisposed, the awards were presented by League chairman Melvyn Beck, assisted by League secretary Martin Garfield, who is set to retire at next month’s annual meeting, and former president and life member Peter Cooke.

Roll of honour:

MIDWEEK LEAGUE

Premier Division: Parkway A; r/u Whittlesey Manor A; Division One: Crowland Jackdaws; r/u Yaxley Falcons; Division Two: Blackstones; r/u West Ward Panthers; Division Three: Conservative C; r/u Thomas Cook; Division Four: Whittlesey Manor C; r/u Deeping B.

CLUB 60 LEAGUE

Premier Division: Blackstones; r/u Peterborough & District; Division One: West Ward Lions; r/u Whittlesey Manor; Division Two: Whittlesey Town Foxes; r/u CoP Molins; Division Three: Parkway; r/u Conservative Grey; Division Four: Stamford Town; r/u Bourne.

WEEKEND LEAGUE

Premier Division: Blackstones; r/u Yaxley Sharks; Division One: Yaxley Seals; r/u CoP Molins; Division Two: Park Crescent Bowlers; r/u Baker Perkins.

CUP COMPETITIONS

Albert Rowlett Cup: Blackstones; r/u Peterborough & District; Munday Shield: West Ward A; r/u Whittlesey Manor A; Mick Lewin Trophy: Yaxley Hurricanes; r/u Market Deeping.

n The Peterborough & District senior men’s team returned to winning ways in the Cambs League following consecutive defeats with a 71-60 (7-3) home defeat of City of Ely A.

Rinks skipped by Dick Noble and Ray Keating earned Peterborough overall success as rink honours were shared at two apiece, while Mick Linnell’s rink lost on a last end measure.

n Spalding march on in the Denny Cup, the national inter-club championship, following a 92-69 win against Lincoln, while Stamford, beaten by Spalding in an earlier round, defeated Louth 92-69 in the opening round of the Denny Plate.

Meanwhile, Spalding ladies defeated their Peterborough counterparts 89-54 in the opening round of the Yetton Trophy, the women’s national inter-club championship.