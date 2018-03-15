Another hectic day for four-times finalist Martyn

Stamford’s Martyn Dolby faces yet another hectic schedule at the Northants Bowling Federation men’s and women’s indoor championships being held at Peterborough & District on Sunday, having qualified again in four finals.

It’s not an usual experience for Dolby who competed in four last year, winning two, and collected a hat-trick of titles the year before.

Dolby defends the men’s singles in a repeat of last year’s final with Adam Warrington and the mixed triples with Warrington and Ford. He also bids to go one better in the veterans singles.

Ford is on a hat-trick mission with involvement in the mixed pairs with Dolby and the women’s triples with Jan Want and Shirley Suffling.

Also defending titles are Joan Robinson in the women’s senior singles, Stephen Harris in the under 25 singles and Michael Humphreys, John Holroyd and Kevin Vinter in the men’s triples.

Like Dolby, Elizabeth Wallace seeks to complete a singles double, while there are also double opportunities for Michael Humphreys, Jenny Harvey, Helen Holroyd and Josh Clark.

The winners go forward to the national finals being held at Newark towards the end of next month.

FEDERATION INDOOR FINALS TIMETABLE

10.00am

Mixed pairs: Josh Clark & Julie Masters v Chris Ford & Martyn Dolby.

Women’s pairs: Glenys Edwards & Moira Holroyd v Margaret Linnell & Jenny Harvey.

Women’s senior singles: Joan Robinson v Elizabeth Wallace.

12.00 noon

Men’s pairs: Michael Humphreys & Roger Martin v Stephen Harris & Peter Edwards.

Men’s veterans singles: Martyn Dolby v Joe Martin.

2.00pm:

U25 singles: Josh Clark v Stephen Harris.

Women’s singles: Elizabeth Wallace v Helen Holroyd.

Men’s triples: Paul Daliday, James Harford, Simon Law v Michael Humphreys, Kevin Vinter, John Holroyd.

Mixed triples: Jenny Harvey, Carol Hunter, Mick Linnell v Adam Warrington, Chris Ford, Martyn Dolby.

4.30pm:

Women’s triples: Jan Want, Shirley Suffling, Chris Ford v Karen Bailey, Louise Harris, Helen Holroyd.

Men’s singles: Martyn Dolby v Adam Warrington.

WORLD BOWLS TOUR

For the second World Bowls Tour event in a row, local bowler Nicky Brett was beaten in the second round by Mervyn King.

This time it was the Co-operative Funeralcare International Open in Blackpool, where Brett was beaten 3-12, 9-13 by King.

Brett, currently in action for England in the British Isles international indoor series in Paisley, had beaten Ireland qualifier Graham McKee 7-6, 7-5 in the opening round.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Although returning to winning ways following a fortnight’s break, the Peterborough & District senior men’s team were disappointed at not taking more than six points from their 82-52 win at St Neots B in the Cambs League.

The defending champions are slipping further behind in the title race and now find themselves down in sixth place and twenty points adrift of joint leaders.

RESULT

Peterborough 82 (6), St Neots B 52 (4) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Joe Martin, Steve Johnson, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe won 31-9.

Terry Corney, Don Paul, Terry English, Ray Keating won 29-10.

Mick Fuller, Steve Watson, Peter Haynes, Dick Noble lost 12-15.

Les Sharp, John Barker, Phil Afford, Mick Linnell lost 10-18.