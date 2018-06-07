A strong team on paper but Hunts still suffer at the hands of Norfolk

Although on paper fielding one of their strongest teams for several seasons, Hunts men were unable to prevent their old nemesis Norfolk from taking the bulk of the points from their opening Middleton Cup clash at Brampton on Saturday.

Norfolk won on four of the six rinks in a 129-112 victory to return home with 18 of the 22 points available, the Hunts points coming from rink wins for Simon Law and Nicky Brett.

Hunts will hope to make amends this Saturday when they travel to Welwyn Garden City to face Herts, who also tasted defeat in their opening match against Northants.

n Ed Elmore, who divides his playing time between the Whittlesey Manor and Warboys clubs, has been selected to represent England in a Development Test match against Australia at the Whitnash club in Warwickshire on Saturday, June 30.

He has also retained his place in the England junior team for the international under 25 series in Ireland on the weekend of September 8/9.

n Whittlesey Manor have moved through to the second round of the Bowls England national club two-fours competition with a 42-32 home defeat of Warboys, winning on both rinks to set up a home tie against Hemingford.

The rink of Jack Corney, Mick Duell, Graham Agger and Peter Brown defeated Simon Leader, Richard Stevens, Ross Tomlinson and Lewis Baker 21-15, while Stuart Reynolds, Roger Stevens, Lee Welsford and Ed Elmore were 21-17 winners against the Warboys four of Rob Elmore, Steve Farrant, Joe Randall and Nicky Brett.