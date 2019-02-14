A must-win match for the Northants A team

The Northants Bowling Federation indoor county teams resume their Derbyshire Trophy programme this Sunday morning, with the A side facing a must win match against defending champions Lincs at Stamford.

Lincs currently top the southern section table with three wins out of three and have a ten-point advantage over third-placed Northants, who have lost one game, with Norfolk sandwiched in between also boasting a 100 per cent record.

So Northants cannot afford another slip-up if they are to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the national finals.

They complete their programme at home to Norfolk the following Sunday, while Lincs also have Norfolk to play.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, Northants B entertain Hunts at Peterborough & District and it’s their last chance to claim a first win of the season and lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

Northants A: Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law; Brian Martin, Tony Scarr, Tristan Morton; Nick Wilkie, Trevor Collins, Jeff Newson; Adam Warrington, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin.

Northants B: Les Sharp, Mick Greaves, Mick Linnell; Jeff Clipston, Ray Keating, Jon Earl; John Holroyd, Cliff Watson, Peter Brown; Brian Bassam, Dick Noble, Graham Agger.

n In the Northants Bowling Federation indoor competitions, defending pairs champions Michael Humphreys and Roger Martin were beaten 10-20 in the first round by Graham Agger and Peter Brown.

Meanwhile, in the women’s competitions, Sheila Craig booked her place in the final of the senior singles with a 21-13 win against Jenny Harvey.

In the men’s singles, James Harford has dropped just eight shots in two matches, having beaten Adam Warrington 21-5 and county president Dick Noble 21-3.

RESULTS

MEN

SINGLES, first round: Martyn Dolby bt John Holroyd 21-11; Mike Ramsden bt Bob Warters 21-19; Richard Allam bt Trevor Collins 21-18; James Harford bt Dick Noble 21-3; Tony Barwell bt Joe Martin 21-17; Paul Dalliday bt Brian Bassam 21-4; Cliff Watson bt Michael Humphreys 21-18.

PAIRS, first round: James Harford bt Alistair McNaughton 20-11; Peter Edwards bt Chris Ballard 19-17; Peter Brown bt Michael Humphreys 20-10; Derek King bt Adam Warrington 17-15; John Holroyd bt Cliff Watson 23-10; Mick Linnell bt Dennis Henshaw 22-13; Paul Dalliday bt Doug Want 18-13; Trevor Collins bt Mike Ramsden 22-11.

MIXED PAIRS, first round: Derek King bt Cliff Watson 18-14; Chris Ballard bt Doug Want 16-2; Stephen Harris bt Bob Warters 18-11; Dick Noble bt Peter Edwards 21-16; Helen Holroyd bt Richard Allam 24-10; Martyn Dolby bt Michael Humphreys 17-11; John Holroyd bt Mick Linnell 27-2; Nick Wilkie bt Brian Bassam 26-6.

VETERANS SINGLES, first round: Peter Edwards bt Tony Barwell 21-14; Alan Romaine bt George Cameron 21-9; Joe Martin bt Mick Linnell 21-19; Derek King bt Kevin Vinter 21-7; Dick Noble bt Doug Want 21-9; Walkover: John Pearson.

WOMEN

SENIOR SINGLES, semi-finals: Sheila Craig bt Jenny Harvey 21-13.

PAIRS, preliminary round: Helen Holroyd bt Denise Mackie 17-11; Joan Robinson bt Fiona Richardson 22-9

n The Peterborough men’s senior team were beaten 67-74 (4-6) away to City of Ely A in the Cambs League and remain in fifth place.