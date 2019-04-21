Bourne lose a high-scoring thriller, while Deeping collapse and lose heavily

There were contrasting defeats for Bourne and Market Deeping on the opening day of the Lincs Premier Division season yesterday (April 20).

Whereas Bourne got within two runs of Sleaford’s 292-5 at the Abbey Lawns, Deeping suffered a bad batting collapse on their way to a 102-run reverse at the hands of Lindum at Outgang Road.

James Hook bowling for Deeping against Lindum.

Youngsters Connor Gillett (30), James Hook (25) and Kieran Judd (23) gave Deeping a solid platform as they chased Lincoln’s 231-4, but they lost their last six wickets for just 10 runs.

Rob Cook (107no & 4-15) was Lindum’s star performer.

Bourne lost two early wickets chasing Sleaford’s imposing 50-over total of 292-5, but opener Jordan Temple (65) and skipper Pete Morgan (61) steadied the ship before useful lower order runs from Robert Dunn (35), Steve Crossley (33) and Dan Bandaranaike (24) almost got the home side home.

RESULTS

Saturday, April 20

BOURNE lost to SLEAFORD by 2 runs

Sleaford 292-5 (T. Shorthouse 113, D. Ridgers 67, A. Hibberd 53no, M. Kidd 359, D. Bandaranaike 2-38).

Bourne 290-8 (J. Temple 65, P. Morgan 61, C. Kruger 37, R. Dunn 35, S. Crossley 33, D. Bandaranaike 24).

MARKET DEEPING lost to LINDUM by 102 runs

Lindum 231-4 (R. Cook 107no, B. Rolfs 50).

Market Deeping 129 (C. Gillett 30, J. Hook 25, K. Judd 23, R. Cook 4-15).