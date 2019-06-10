Borough girls close in on England places

Three members of Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 15 girls team have taken a giant step along the road towards playing for England.

Vitoria Silva Seide, captain Jasmine Murray and leading try-scorer Jorja Matchwick have been called up to the England Under 18 ‘Centre of Excellence’ programme for next season, and will attend regular training sessions at Loughborough.

“We are all so proud of these girls,” said coach Paddy Murray. “They really deserve this recognition.”

The trio of 15-year-olds helped Borough to a fantastic season, in which they won eight tournaments, and all three represented the East Midlands team, who were unbeaten.

Peterborough and East Midlands team-mate Holley Ross, meanwhile, is facing a big decision about which sport to follow, after signing for Leicester City Football Club.