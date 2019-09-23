Borough blown away by Oundle’s opening onslaught, Peterborough Lions battered again

Have your say

Peterborough Rugby Union Club were blown away by a first-half Oundle onslaught on the Midlands Division One derby at Occupation Road on Saturday (September 21).

Oundle, whose investment in the playing squad in the summer made them title favourites, were 27-0 up at the break after a clinical display of finishing.

Oundle score a first-half try against Borough.

Winger Owain Pearce did score a try for Borough in the second-half which Matt Newman converted, but Oundle completed a 34-7 win with a converted try of their own.

“We were poor in the first-half and they were clinical,” Borough coach Phil Powell stated.

“We improved in the second-half, but it was too late then. Oundle should win the league, but I’m not sure they will.”

Oundle have now won claimed three bonus point wins in a row. Their try scorers against Borough were Harry Winch, Rob Shingles, Darren Fox, Chris Humphrey and Toby Snelling.

Alex Hales of Peterborough Lions handing the ball off to Allen Carr. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Peterborough Lions season in the Midlands Premier Division is lurching from one heavy defeat to another.

Lions hosted Doncaster Phoenix, another team without a point, on Saturday and were battered 53-19.

The city side’s try scorers were Taniela Samita, Franco Perticaro and Lote Tualac.