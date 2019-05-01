Borough battle hard but are well beaten in East Midlands Cup final

Peterborough Rugby Club put up a brave fight in the East Midlands Cup final last night (April 30) before succumbing to higher-level Bedford Athletic.

They suffered a 54-15 loss in their first final for nine years at Bedford Blues’ Goldington Road ground and it was only in the closing stages that Athletic, the cup holders, ran away with it.

Borough actually took the lead with a fine try by Joe Andresen converted by Matt Newman and were still in touch at 23-10 down at the break after a spirited first-half showing.

But Bedford’s clinical finishing and their physicality came to the fore in the final quarter. They flexed their muscles and Borough constantly found themselves on the back foot.

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “Our lads can be extremely proud of their performance. They showed the endeavour that has been evident all season under the coaching team led by Phil Powell.

“Everyone in the squad gave 100% commitment throughout the match and can be proud in defeat.

“Weary bodies will now get the chance to recharge ready for another exciting season.”

Coach Powell added: “I’m incredibly proud of the boys but it wasn’t to be. The desire and want was second to none. I’m excited to see this team grow it’s only going to get better.”