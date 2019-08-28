Big Ben has damaged the career of the most obnoxious Aussie and saved the careers of his teammates.

Ben Stokes has done more than win a Test match and keep the Ashes alive.

He’s also saved a few careers (Jos Buttler for one, not that any team really needs a specialist number seven who never gets any runs), scarred a couple of opponents for life (happily obnoxious, arrogant Aussie Nathan Lyon for one) and given another kick in the goolies to those promoting the ECB’s unwanted ‘Hundred’ competition next summer.

Ben Stokes celebrates one of cricket's greatest innings.

You can play a thousand short-form cricket matches and be certain nothing will happen to match the last day at Headingley for sheer drama.

Only in Test cricket could a player like Jack Leach become a national hero for scoring a single.

Indeed if I see hapless ECB chiefs Colin Graves and Tom Harrison anywhere near any Ashes celebrations next month I’ll be most displeased. If England do win the series it will be in spite of, not because of, those money-focused dimwits.

The latest irritating fact from this most ill-advised competition is a full house of overseas coaches. At least with Darren Lehman’s presence there will be someone for a boozed-up English crowd to boo heartily assuming David Warner and Steve Smith have gone home.

Stokes certainly papered over a few cracks with his last-day brilliance, but one hopes the England selectors retain a clear head when meeting to pick a team for the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Jason Roy clearly lacks the gumption or ability to open the batting. It was worth a try, but against this standard of Aussie pace bowling it’s a folly that needs abandoning forthwith and don’t drop him down the order either, put him into cold storage until the next one-day series.

For weight of runs in the County Championship to mean anything Dominic Sibley should play. He can’t do any worse can he? And you never know we might just stumble on someone who can defend the short ball, doesn’t carelessly waft outside his off stump and has the patience to build an innings.

It’s time to take the gloves off Jonny Bairstow as well. Play him as a specialist batsman and bring Ben Foakes back in to keep wicket.

I guess the temptation to bring Jimmy Anderson back into the side on the ground where he has a stand named after him will be huge, but England need to tread carefully. The first Test was lost because of Anderson’s injury and Smith’s excellence. And Smith is back next week.

Play Anderson instead of Woakes and the tail grows to an unacceptable length.

My team for Old Trafford: Burns, Sibley, Root, Denly, Stokes, Bairstow, Foakes, Woakes, Archer, Broad, Leach.

My one sadness re Australia’s Headingley collapse is the blame that will be thrust in the direction of captain Tim Paine.

Paine has been thrown into a job he is blatantly not up to by the cheating of others. He is proof though that nice guys rarely win.