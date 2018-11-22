Young ones the best for Nene Valley Harriers

Have your say

Nene Valley Harriers’ Under 13 girls won team bronze at the Eastern Counties Cross-Country Championships in Ipswich on Saturday.

The achievement was all the more impressive given that all three youngsters are just 11 years-old and were up against many 12 year-olds.

Eliza Mardon led the way, finishing sixth with tenth-placed Evie Hemmings and Matilda Halford in 13th not far behind.

Olivia Mead came home just outside the individual medals with a fourth place finish in the Under 17 girls race. Ella Robinson was battling for the lead in the same race before twisting her ankle and retiring.

Lottie Hemmings was 18th in the Under 15 girls event.

LONG SUTTON 10K

Philippa Taylor is well on the road to recovery after a career-saving achilles operation early in the summer.

After a handful of low key parkruns, the 51 year-old Nene Valley Harrier stood on a race start line for her first time in nearly six months at Long Sutton on Sunday, and predictably found herself among the medals in the 10k race.

Taylor finished as first Over 50 and third lady with a time of 39.51 - an impressive performance at such an early stage in her comeback.

Bushfield Jogger Tracy McCartney went one better coming home second with a 39.12 clocking. McCartney finished as first Over 40.

The men’s Over 50 prize went to Helpston Harrier Jim Morris, whose time of 36.20 placed him 10th overall.

BRITISH MASTERS

Paul Halford wore a Wales vest for the tenth year in succession at Swansea on Saturday as he represented his homeland in the British and Irish Masters Cross-Country International.

Halford was third scorer for the Over 45 team finishing in 22nd place. Sadly for the Werrington Jogger Wales were outside the medals.

Globetrotting Peterborough AC runner Phil Martin, who had been racing in the Himalayas just a fortnight ago, represented England in the Over 35 race.

Not surprisingly the ascents and descents in the world’s highest mountain range were still in Martin’s legs as he finished well down the field and did not score in the winning England team.

WINTER THROWS OPEN

Nene Valley chairman Tim Needham secured a rare victory when winning the club’s Winter Open discus competition at the weekend.

The 65 year-old threw 30.63m to win the 1kg event, while George Harrison won the 1.5kg contest with a distance of 30.23m.

Teenager Harrison also won the accompanying 5kg hammer competition throwing 36.31M, while Lydia Church with a throw of 39.18m won the 4kg hammer.

Danielle Pusey threw the 3kg hammer 31.68m, finishing ahead of her disappointed mum Sally who managed 22.83m.

PETERBOROUGH 10

The inaugural Peterborough 10 took place within the confines of Nene Park On Sunday and was such a success that the organisers Living Sport are looking to organise a four-race series at the same venue next year.

Starting and finishing in Ferry Meadows, the race attracted a good-sized field with 342 finishers.

Steve Wilkinson of Nene Valley Harriers was the first local home, finishing eighth in 1:04.38. PACTRAC’s Barry Ryan was 16th with a 1:08.19 clocking, six places ahead of Scott Lloyd of Werrington Joggers who ran 1:09.41

Evergreen veteran Eric Winstone was narrowly beaten into second place in the Over 60 age group. Winstone finished 64th in 1:16.14.

ST NEOTS HALF-MARATHON

Peterborough AC pair Kirk Brawn and Simon Mead were the first locals home in Sunday’s St Neots Half-Marathon.

Brawn was 24th in 1:16.00 while Mead clocked 1:22,47 for 49th position.

Dan Mcdonald from Werrington Joggers finished 55th with a time of 1:23.12, and the Eye Community Runners contingent was headed by 93rd-placed Wayne Bradley who ran a time of 1:27.35. Team-mate Alastair Dales was hot on his heels 18 seconds back in 100th position.

March AC husband and wife Andrew and Geraldine Larham were in fine form, both winning their age groups. Andrew was first 60 plus runner with Geraldine the leading Over 45 female. Just 87 seconds separated the speedy spouses as Andrew clocked 1:27.48 to his wife’s 1:29.15.

Ramsey Road Runner Lisa Marriott was fourth lady in 1:23.44, while Toni Alcaraz from March AC was fifth with a time of 1:29.15.