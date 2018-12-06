Young Harriers are in the running for prizes

Nene Valley Harriers look well set to win a plethora of prizes in this season’s North Midlands Cross-Country League after Saturday’s penultimate fixture at Heanor.

Despite many of their young athletes competing in the Peterborough Schools Championships at Ferry Meadows the previous day, they rose to the challenge to win the Under 11 and Under 17 girls team events while the boys Under 15 and Under 17 teams finished as runners-up.

Under 11 Evie Hemmings finished second in her race, as did Under 17s Molly Peel and Owen Wilkinson.

Hemmings was joined in the winning team by fifth-placed Alexandra Braid and Ruby Wright in 12th.

Amber Park finished 12th and Katie Tasker was 15th for the Under 17 girls. Runner-up Peel scooted round the testing 5km course in 19:00.

Second-placed Under 17 Wilkinson competed the 6km circuit in 22:25, and was well supported by Archie Rainbow in 11th and Harvey Hancock in 14th.

The Under 15 boys grouped well when claiming their runners-up spot with Sam Oakley seventh, Harry Hewitt 10th and Dylan Tomaselli 11th.

Ellie Rainbow, Chelsie Bole and Lottie Hemmings came home 10th, 11th and 17th as Nene Valley’s Under 15 girls took third spot.

Nathaniel Clifford was the club’s leading Under 11 boy finishing in 16th position and Isla Fullock-Hines in 20th position was the highest placed Under 13 girl.

Nene Valley’s senior ladies were the 10th team, and were led home by Emma Randall in 23rd with Ellie Piccaver finishing 35th.

Former Nene Valley youngster Jake Richardson, now running in Lincoln Wellington AC colours, was a comfortable winner of the men’s race.

Of the current crop the highest placed athlete was Lee Harthill in 45th with 68th-placed Mike Chapman the second scorer in a team that finished 13th.

With the final fixture taking place at Wollaton Park, Nottingham in January the Under 11 and Under 17 girls are leading the way in the team standings, with the Under 15 girls and Under 17 boys in second place.

Peel is the leading Under 17 girl with Evie Hemmings currently second and Braid third in the Under 11 standings.