Will power wins the day for Nene Valley Harriers

Nene Valley Harriers came through a tough test to pick up valuable points in the opening British League Division Three match of the season at Leigh on Saturday.

Several key athletes were unavailable for the long trip up north, but those who travelled battled hard for every point as the Harriers finished sixth out of eight teams, laying down a solid foundation for the season ahead.

Donovan Capes.

The track proved a happy hunting ground for several members of a predominantly youthful team, and Will Hughes blew the opposition away in the 200m, winning comfortably in a time of 22.17. Ronan Rawlings was beaten by a tenth of a second over 100m finishing as runner-up with an 11.22 clocking.

Lloyd Kempson achieved a new PB over 3,000m with a time of 8:19.66. Kempson was only beaten by English cross-country champion Adam Hickey, who finished five seconds ahead.

Sean Reidy pulled off a comfortable win over the 400m hurdles, crossing the line in 55.60.

Away from the track Sam Richards won the long jump with a best leap of 6.86m and Martin Tinkler threw 14.59m to take the shot putt honours.

Match result: 1 Notts AC 315pts; 2 Trafford AC 314.5pts; 3 Chelmsford AC 305.5pts; 4 Bedford & County AC 295pts; 5 Enfield & Haringey AC 254pts; 6 Nene Valley Harriers 254pts; 7 Bristol & West AC 192pts; 8 Southend AC 189pts.

Nene Valley results:

100m - A 2 Ronan Rawlings 11.22, B 7 Marco Gilmour 12.09; 200m - A 1 William Hughes 22.17, B 2 Joel Grenfell 22.70; 400m - A 3 Sean Garmory 50.38 (PB), B 7 Abraham Jones 55.68; 800m - A 6 Archie Rainbow 1.59.86, B 6 Sean Reidy 2.30.42; 1500m - A 8 Sean Beard 5.02.32; 3000m - A 2 Lloyd Kempson 8.19.66, B 7 Sean Beard 10.45.61; 110m hurdles - A 3 Sean Reidy 16.58, B 5 Carl Titman 19.77; 400m hurdles - A 1 Sean Reidy 55.60; 4x100m - 2 Sean Garmory, William Hughes, Marco Gilmour, Ronan Rawlings 44.07; 4x400m - 4 Sean Reidy, Abraham Jones, Ronan Rawlings, Sean Garmory 3.33.62.

High Jump - A 5 Grigorij Kondratovic 1.75m, B Carl Titman 1.50m; Pole Vault - A 6 Grigorij Kondratovic 3.60m, B 5 Carl Titman 2.00m; Long Jump - A 1 Sam Richards 6.86m; Shot - A 1 Martin Tinkler 14.59m, B 2 Simon Achurch 12.26m; Discus - A 4 Simon Achurch 37.59m, B 3 Martin Tinkler 33.80m; Hammer - A 4 Simon Achurch 42.77m, B 4 Martin Tinkler 37.19m; Javelin - A 2 Simon Achurch 44.18m, B 3 Grigorij Kondratovic 41.44m.

EASTERN MASTERS LEAGUE

Nene Valley Harriers, Peterborough AC and Stamford Strides were among the seven clubs competing at St Ives in the first fixture of the Eastern Masters Athletics League.

Nene Valley claimed the local bragging rights in both the men’s and ladies matches.

The Nene Valley men won the fixture, and were particularly strong in the 35-49 age group where Sean Reidy comfortably won the 400m with a 54.90 clocking. The 37 year-old also won the triple jump.

Julian Smith was an emphatic winner of the 100m, and long-distance runner James Mcdonald showed his versatility when winning the one mile walk in a time of 9:10.12. Mcdonald finished just one second clear of Stamford Strider Jim Grant.

Simon Achurch scored maximum points for Nene Valley in the shot and hammer.

Former Peterborough AC all-rounder Neil Martin, now competing in the colours of Stamford Striders, took the high jump honours with a 1.45m leap, with Nene Valley’s Adam Fidgett finishing second.

In the older age groups Andrew Robson impressed for Nene Valley when finishing second in the Over 50 400m in 63.90 while Karl Eve was first in the Over 50 high jump and shot for Peterborough AC.

Nene Valley’s ladies finished as runners-up behind Ryston Runners and scored well in the sprints with Clare Smith easing to wins in the Over 35 100m and 400m.

Yvonne Scarrott won the over 50’s 400m as well as finishing runner up in the 3,000m.

Judith Jacobs came in second in the Over 50 100m, as did Brenda Church in the Over 60 race. Jacobs went one better away from the track winning the triple jump with a distance of 7:57m.

As usual Andrea Jenkins was unbeatable in the Over 35 hammer and shot. Her hammer throw of 43.82m was nearly three times the distance of the runner-up.

There were wins for Judith Jagger of PAC in the triple jump and shot while Maggie Skinner comfortably won the 3,000m in 11:25.40.

EASTERN YOUNG ATHLETES

Nene Valley’s Eastern Young Athletes League team endured a test of their mettle in the Hertfordshire heat on Sunday, but came away from Ware with category wins at boys and girls Under 15 level and a solid third place overall.

William Kong pulled of a fine treble, winning the Under 15 100m and 200m in 11.5 and 23.6 and also the long jump.

Donovan Capes secured his usual victory in the shot with a new PB of 12.66m which took him to number two in the UK rankings.

William West-Robinson clocked 2.32.2 to take first place in the B 800m.

The Under 15 girls also enjoyed plenty of firsts with Alicija Gawronski pulling off a 200m and 300m double, while Chelsie Bole comfortably won the 1500m in 5:11.1.

Katie Calcutt came first in the high jump and B long jump while Danielle Pusey threw 31.98m to win the javelin. Millie Weller won the pole vault.

Under 17 Matthew Coleman became the second triple winner of the day with firsts in the B 400m, 800m and javelin.

Amber Park took maximum points when clocking 2:25.1 in the Under 17 800m and Katie Marsh won the Under 13 70m hurdles.