ULTRA-MARATHON: The McCartneys are coasting home . . .

Runaholics Tracy McCartney and her husband Ian made the decision to enter an ultra-marathon while enjoying the 2017 Christmas festivities.

They awoke the next morning horrified at what they had done, but agreed there was no turning back.

The pair of Bushfield Joggers toed the start line at Portland Bill in Dorset early on Saturday morning ready to tackle the 46-mile Jurassic Coast Ultra-Marathon, which ended on the downs beyond Swanage.

The intrepid duo met with mixed fortunes, and Tracy found herself on the podium after finishing as second lady on the beautifully scenic but horrendously hilly course. Surviving on rations of banana sandwiches the former Snowdonia Marathon winner crossed the line in 8:55.23.

Sadly Ian picked up an injury before the halfway mark but battled on gamely finally crossing the line as the sun set in 11:29.24.

Liverpool Marathon

Eye Community Runner Roy Young ran his first ever marathon in Liverpool on Sunday, at the age of 60.

Frustrated by continual failures to get into the London Marathon through the public ballot, Young decided to take control of the situation himself by attempting to run inside the Good for Age qualifying time of 3:45.00. It was a case of so near but yet so far for the Orton based veteran, as he crossed the line an agonising nine seconds outside the qualifying mark in 3:45.09.