Ty wins the Peterborough Marathon by 15 minutes

Ty Farrer of Hunts AC won the Peterborough Marathon in a time of 2:41.12 yesterday (April 14).

When he reached the finish at Lynch Wood, Farrer had carved out a 15 minute advantage over runner up Fenland Running Clubs’ Lewis Saunders who crossed the line in 2:56.11. James Borrett of Eye Community Runners was closing in fast during the final stages but was unable to catch Saunders, finishing third just seven seconds back.

Winner Ty Farrer crosses the line first in the Peterborough Marathon. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I really enjoyed the race” said Farrer. “Although it was a bit lonely out front I had the lead cyclists near me for company. Technically it was a cracking course with few twists and turns. I hope to be back next year. “

Fourth place went to Emma Caplan from Bournemouth Athletic Club who finished as first lady with a time of 2:57.39. It was the first time under three hours for the 44 year old mother of two who originates from Peterborough. “I gave birth to my second child just eight months ago” said Caplan, adding “It was great to run a new PB so soon after having a baby. I really enjoyed the course, it was flat and scenic.“

Nancy Connolly clocked 3:13.21 for the runners up spot with Kirsty Malone third in 3:35.19. Neither are atached to a running club.

Fenland Running Club won the men’s team prize with the ladies title going to the Yaxley trio of Sharron Toms, Wendy Freeman and Carrie Murphy.