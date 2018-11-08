Training partners are joint winners

Have your say

Peterborough running hotshots Aaron Scott and Josh Lunn ran side by side for five miles, finishing joint winners in the Frostbite League race at Ferry Meadows on Sunday morning.

Running for PACTRAC in the Frostbite, the training partners crossed the line in 26:36.

Third place went to James Dunce of Cambridge and Coleridge with a 26:45 clocking. Nene Valley’s James McCrae was nine seconds further back in fouth, while Bushfield’s Martin Gichuhi finished ninth in 28:35.

Tracy McCartney, also running for Bushfield Joggers, was the leading lady with a 30:49 clocking, placing her 41st overall.

McCartney was 24 seconds ahead of runner-up Elaine Livery from Hunts AC, with Lisa Marriott of Ramsey third in 31:25.

Werrington Jogger Ellie Swire came home sixth with a 32:57 clocking, and PACTRAC’s Sarah Caskey finished eighth in 33:03.

Samuel Staines of Nene Valley won the junior 2km race in 7:50 while Isabelle Wilkins clocked 8:46 to finish first girl.

Hunts AC narrowly won the senior race from Nene Valley with Yaxley fifth and Werrington sixth.

The junior race was also won by Hunts AC from Nene Valley. Werrington finished seventh.

Nene Valley are in second place behind Hunts AC in both league tables with Yaxley holding fourth place in the seniors.

LEEDS ABBEY DASH

In the Leeds Abbey Dash 10k race Kirk Brawn of Peterborough AC finished 21st Over 40 in a season’s best of 35:54 and clubmate Chloe Finlay finished 34th woman in 37:09, taking a minute off her PB.

Nene Valley’s Jay Belham finished 554th in 39:04. Clubmate Simon Bell ran 42:08 for 852nd place.