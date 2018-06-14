Three home in the first five for PAC

Former Nene Valley stars Jake Richardson and Alex Hampson battled for victory in the opening race of the 2018 Peterborough 5k Grand Prix series at Ferry Meadows with Lincoln Wellington ace Richardson eventually coming out on top.

With the winner and runner-up in close company for much of the race, it was only in the later stages that Richardson took control, winning in a time of 15:28. He was 15 seconds clear of his Cambridge and Coleridge rival Hampson.

A Peterborough AC trio of Shaun Walton, Ben Heron and newcomer Dominic Moszkal filled the next three places clocking 15:55, 16:05 and16:06 respectively.

They were followed home by Nene Valley’s Ewan Davidson who was sixth in 16:10.

Olly Bowling of Nene Valley ran 16.50 for seventh place and was the first Under 20 over the line, while Bushfield Jogger Brian Corleys was the leading veteran, coming home 10th in 16:53.

Jordan Foster was a clear winner of the ladies race running a new PB of 17:59. The Nene Valley Harrier finished well clear of second -placed Chloe Finlay of Peterborough AC, who crossed the line in 18:36.

Finlay led a procession of Peterborough AC athletes with Maggie Skinner finishing third in 18:56, Hannah Chapman fourth with a time of 19:15 and Sarah Caskey taking fifth in 19:28.

That was a fantastic effort by Skinner given her legs were tired from competing in the Tour of Cambridgeshire bike, while Chapman’s time was her fastest ever on road.

Nene Valley Under 17 Ella Robinson was next crossing the line in 19:30.

The junior 3km race was very much a Nene Valley affair. Kai Chilvers won in 10:12, three seconds ahead of Liam Conway of BRJ. It was then Nene Valley all the way with third-placed Sam Garner leading the group and Dylan Tomaselli coming in fourth ahead of Brandon Ballard and William West-Robinson.

The girls race was a 1-2-3 for Nene Valley with Katie Tasker leading the way in 11:28.Chelsie Bole and Lottie Hemmings were in hot pursuit.