THORNEY 5: Peterborough Athletic Club are top team

David Hudson from the Huntingdon-based BRJ Running Club was the first man home in the annual Thorney 5 road race yesterday (August 19).

He completed the five miles in 26:16.9 with Peterborough Athletic Club’s Phil Martin the runner-up in a personal best 27:06.7.

Martin received good support from Nathan Popple (11th in 30:27) and Steve Hall (14th in 30:44) to earn PAC the first male team prize.

First female finisher was Lisa Marriott from Ramsey Road Runners in 32:23.3. She was 26th overall out of a field of over 200 runners. Second was March Athletic Club’s Melissa Neal in 33:48.4.

The Fun Run winner was Thorney Running Club’s Elijah Goodwin in 11:23 closely followed by Nene Valley Harrier Chelsie Bole in 11:30.

TOP 10 FINISHERS

1 David Hudson 26:16.9 BRJ Run and Tri

2 Phil Martin 27:06.7 Peterborough AC

3 Adam Bowller 27:28.2 North Herts Road Runners

4 Mark Vaughan 28:01.9 North Herts Road Runners

5 Jevan Roberston 28:40.9 Tyne Bridge Harriers

6 Martin Jennings 28:48.6 Fenland Running Club

7 Billy Bremner 28:50.7 March AC

8 Rodrigo Santos 29:21.3 St Neots Riverside Runners

9 Sean Connolly 30:03.0 Fenland Running Club

10 Jack Green 30:07.2 Unattached