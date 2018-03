Have your say

Peterborough Athletic Club had two of the top three finishers in the annual Thorney 10k road race yesterday (March 25).

Phil Martin claimed the runners-up spot in a time of 33:45 and clubmate James Whitehead was third in 34:19.

Runner-up Phil Martin.

But the convincing winner was Luton AC man Ian Kimpton, who clocked a rapid 30:44.

Peterborough AC did provide the female winner though in the shape of Chloe Finlay, who was 11th in 38:10.