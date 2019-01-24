The PAC endurance runners are all improving

Peterborough Athletic Club’s endurance athletes put in a good showing at the Folksworth 15 with a strong number of personal bests (PBs) and other athletes also showing good progress, writes Helen Taylor.

First home from the club was fourth-placed Phil Martin proving that his fitness is building week-by-week as he clocked a 1:26:22.

Kirk Brawn was in eighth place and chalking up another PB of 1:29:07 and Simon Fell completed the club’s scoring three with a 1:32:08.

Next in were Steve Hall in 1:38:37 ahead of new signing Ryan Anderson, who impressed with 1:40:55 as his strong progression with the club continues.

James Sadlier, fighting off jetlag from a return from the USA, posted 1:45:26 and Ricky Bellett taking in the event as he builds back to fitness ran 1:59:24.

Peterborough’s women made an impact on the local road running scene last year and attracted many new members. All are making improvements.

There was a good start to 2019 for Daniella Hart. She not only shredded her previous best with 1:43:56 - knocking 14 minutes off her last outing at Folksworth - but also went through the half-marathon mark five minutes faster than she’d ever clocked for that distance.

Another who is thriving from being part of Peterborough AC’s endurance group for training and track competition is Kayleigh Draper. Competing for her road club Yaxley her new PB of 1:47:28 helped them to the team win.

Also in action from the group was Ellen Ellard who came in with a 2:11:28.

n Peterborough Athletic Club’s Lewis Davey competed at the Southern Indoor Championships at Lee Valley on Sunday and took the silver medal in the Under 20 400m with a new indoor personal best of 49.51. He was pipped by Lynden Olowe of Southampton who won in 49.49.