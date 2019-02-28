The oldies rule at Ferry Meadows

The oldies struck gold in the Sublime Peterborough 10k at Ferry Meadows on Sunday with both male and female winners aged over 50.

Gordon Lee of Leicester Coritanians AC sped his way round the undulating course in a time of 33.57, finishing well clear of runner-up John Uff of BRJ Huntingdon, who clocked 34.28.

Eye teenager Isaac Ellard finished third in 34.50.

Philippa Taylor continued her comeback from a career-saving achilles operation, easily winning the ladies race in a modest by her standards time of 40.01.

Nene Valley’s Laura Grimer, herself a veteran, finished runner-up in 40.59 with Shelley Duffy of BRJ third in 43.10.

Nene Valley Over 50 Yvonne Scarrott came home fourth in 43.34. Nene Valley won the ladies team prize with Ruth Dowling completing the scorers.

Eye Community Runners husband and wife Peter and Sue Ridley were the Over 70 male and female winners. Peter Ridley clocked 48.03 while his wife crossed the line in 1:09.29. Wayne Bradley also of Eye finished ninth overall and first Over 45 in 38.38, while Peterborough AC’s John Pike was the first Over 40, coming in fifth with a 36.56 clocking.

There were also age group wins for Werrington Over 55 Deidre Fee, who ran a time of 51.41, and Over 60 Sue Fisher of Stamford Striders, who clocked 48.05.

MALTA MARATHON

Peterborough Athletic Club’s Phil Martin, a contender for this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Sportsman of the Year accolade, suffered disappointment at the weekend.

Martin aims to race 12 marathons in 2019, but his plans for race number one were thwarted when the Malta Marathon was cancelled the night before the event.

A storm of unusual ferocity hit the island making it impossible for the race to take place. Many trees were blown over and fish were thrown from the sea onto dry land, providing many locals with a cheap meal.