The loneliness of the long-distance runner

Steve Robinson finished runner-up in the Waterside 10k at Grafham on Sunday.

On a freezing cold morning the Peterborough AC ace ran a lonely race as his time of 32:03 saw him come in 50 seconds behind the winner, Dave Hudson of Huntingdon club BRJ, and over a minute ahead of the third-placed runner.

Nene Valley’s Ruth Jones was also in action, impressing with a 38:53 clocking. Despite her fine run Jones only finished as fourth lady when finishing 26th overall.

Barry Warne of Nene Valley finished 39th in a 300-strong field with a time of 41:07.

COMBINED EVENTS

Nene Valley action man Sean Reidy managed to avoid Christmas shopping duties by spending his weekend competing in the Southern Indoor Combined Events Championship at Lee Valley

The 36 year-old all-rounder, coached by Peterborough Telegraph Coach of The Year nominee Tim Needham, finished in 10th place with 3,709 points, just six fewer than he accumulated in the same competition in 2016. Reidy was at his strongest on the track, and his 2:47.62 over 1,000m was the third fastest of the day.