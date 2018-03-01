Taylor and Fraser land English gold, McGivern a British champ

Two athletes from local clubs were crowned English indoor champions at the weekend and a third became a British champion.

Elizabeth Taylor from Peterborough Athletic Club and Freddie Fraser from Nene Valley Harriers captured gold medals at the England Athletics Indoor Championships in Sheffield while PAC veteran Stacy McGivern was a winner at the British Masters Pentathlon Championships at Lee Valley.

Star sprinter Taylor continued her winning winter streak indoors by taking the gold medal in the Under 15 girls 300m at the national championships to add to her South of England and Eastern titles.

For Taylor, still 13 years-old, it marked a huge achievement after being under the weather all week.

She won her heat with a time of 43.2 before matching her indoor personal best (PB) of 42.29 in the final to take gold in a hard fought race.

Delighted with her success, Taylor said: “I am so happy as I didn’t feel 100 per cent so to match my indoor PB is fantastic.”

The Ron Crosby-trained athlete added: “I prefer the outdoor track to indoor and I am looking forward to a good outdoor season.”

Ella Wintle of Pembrokeshire took silver and Hannah Stone of Bracknell AC the bronze.

Fraser scorched to victory in the Under 15 boys 60m hurdles. After winning his heat in a new PB and club record time of 8.47, he went on to win the final in 8.49. The talented teenager now sits at number one in the national rankings.

Will Kong of Nene Valley was also a medal winner at the championships.

He won a silver medal in the Under 15 boys 60m in 7.43 and was back on track within 30 minutes to take the bronze in the 300m, setting a new club record time of 38.13.

A handful of other Harriers were in action.

Callum Winchester was sixth in the Under 20 60m semi-final in 7.20, Joe Prince ran a PB of 2:03 in his Under 17 800m heat but failed to make further progress, Megan Ellison went out in her Under 20 800m heat and Jasmine Allen finished 16th in the Under 20 long jump.

Cody Roe of PAC was fifth in his 60m heat at his first national championships.

McGivern claimed the British Masters women’s Over 40 pentathlon title with a personal best score of 3,488 points winning by a margin of almost 1,000 points.

She threw a PB of 8.45m in the shot and jumped a useful 5.04m in the long jump.