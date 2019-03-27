Sumskis takes the honours in Thorney 10k

Have your say

Edgars Sumskis breezed his way to victory at a windy Thorney 10k road race on Sunday.

The Peterborough-based Newham and Essex Beagles ace ran most of the way stride by stride with Peterborough AC’s Shaun Walton, before edging clear in the latter stages to cross the line in a time of 32:57. Walton finished as runner-up with a 33:06 clocking.

Peterborough AC were easy winners of the team prize with Phil Martin third in 33.37 and Kirk Brawn fifth with a time of 34:19.

It was double delight for the Peterborough AC trio as they all set new personal bests on the flat fenland course.

Helpston Harriers were the second team in, with sixth-placed Steve Robinson leading them home eight seconds behind Brawn.

Eleventh-placed John Herbert clocked 35:00, with his Helpston team-mate Michael Moore three places back in 35:43.

Herbert picked up the prize for first Over 40 with fellow Helpston Harrier Jim Morris the first Over 50 after finishing 20th in 36:48.

Bushfield Jogger Scott Meadows had a good day finishing eighth in a new personal best of 34.27.

Eric Winstone, also running for Bushfield, predictably won the Over 65 prize with a 45:32 clocking.

Peterborough AC also won the ladies team prize with rapidly improving Daniella Hart winning an exciting race in 39:46, just three seconds ahead of March AC’s Toni Alcarez who herself was only two seconds clear of Ramsey’s Lisa Marriott.

Peterborough’s Sarah Caskey was fourth in 40:09, and Wendy Perkins completed the winning team crossing the line in 46:34.

The versatile Perkins is better known as a sprinter and both she and Daniella Hart ran their fastest ever 10km times.

Nene Valley’s Laura Grimer came in fifth, and first Over 40 in 41:01, with Cambridge and Coleridge’s former Werrington Jogger Ellie Swire next over the line in 41:29.

Two Werrington ladies won age group prizes. Roslyn Hamlyn was first Over 50 with 51:16 while Judith Thomas finished first Over 60 a minute ahead of Hamlyn.

Susan Pawson of Bushfield won the Over 65 award with a 59:29 clocking.

The junior 3km race saw Nene Valley athletes achieve a double with Dylan Tomaselli and Chelsie Bole the first boy and girl home.