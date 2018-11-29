Sumskis second in Barcelona

Have your say

Edgars Sumskis followed the sun at the weekend and finished second in one of Europe’s formost mass participation events, the Jean Bouin Open 10k in Barcelona.

The loping Latvian went round the sun-kissed course in a time of 31:17, finishing just eight seconds behind the race winner in what was a new personal best for the Nene Valley man.

Lloyd Kempson finished 80th in the European Cross-Country Championship Trials held in Liverpool on Saturday.

The second claim Nene Valley man led a Harriers foursome with James McCrae 100th, Alex Hampson 123rd and Bradley Spurdens 250th in a high-class field of 620 finishers.

Nene Valley Harriers Under 15 runner Samuel Hughes took a fine 15th place in Saturday’s English Schools Cross-Country Final at Woodbridge.

Lydia Church of Nene Valley Harriers won the shot putt competition at the Nottinghamshire Indoor Open.

Church threw 10.68m, a new indoor best.

Paul Halford finished 30th in Sunday’s Wolverton 5 in a time of 28.03.

Halford’s Werrington Joggers team-mate Jeff Lucas finished 47th in 29:49 snapping up the gold medal in a race that doubled as the Eastern Masters Athletics Championship.

Peterborough-based Bedford and County AC athletes Josh Lunn and Michael Channing were fourth and 14th with respective clockings of 24.54 and 26.34.