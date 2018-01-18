Sumskis pipped at the post by an England international

Nene Valley Harriers star Edgar Sumskis provided the excitement in Nottingham on Saturday at the final round of the North Midlands Cross-Country League.

Sumskis went toe to toe with teenage England international Sam Stevens of Leicester Coritanian AC in the senior men’s race, but the Nottingham University student pulled away from Sumskis in the final straight to finish three seconds clear with a 35:24 clocking over the 10k course.

Peterborough’s AC’s Ben Heron also had a good run, working his way through the field to finish fourth in 35:56.

The Peterborough AC senior men’s team performed well, and with Steve Robinson coming in ninth and Shaun Walton 17th, they finished third on the day and an excellent second in the end -of-season standings.

Walton secured second spot in the final senior men’s individual standings while Simon Fell and Kirk Brawn were second and third overall respectiveraly in the vets Over 40s.

In the senior ladies race the Nene Valley and Peterborough AC athletes showed well, with Peterborough’s Chloe Finlay covering the 6k Wollaton Park course in 23:38 to take ninth place.

Finlay led something of a local procession with her team-mate Sarah Caskey finishing 16th and the Nene Valley pair of Emma Randle and Ruth Jones just seconds further back in 17th and 19th positions. Sophie Wilkinson-Hargate of Nene Valley also had a good run and ended the season as second Over 40 lady.

Peterborough finished fourth team with Nene Valley eighth, but Nene Valley were the highest placed team in the end of season standings, securing fifth place.

Nene Valley had several youngsters missing due to school running commitments but still managed to complete a fine season with the Under 13 and Under 15 girls finishing as league runners-up, as did the Under 13 boys. The Under 17 boys were third.

Under 17 Aaron Hunt finished fourth while Hugo Brill and Harry Hewitt came home sixth and seventh in the Under 13 race.

Evie Hemmings was 10th for Nene Valley in the girls Under 11 race and her sister Lottie was sixth Under 13 with Leone Hart seventh.

Hannah Knight finished as eighth Under 15 while Amber Park squeezed into 10th place in in the Under 17 event.

PAC placings:

Under 11 girls - Lola Fletcher 18th; Faith Perkins 34th; Lola Ganches 35th.

Under 13 girls - Jasmine Heron 33rd.

Under 15 boys - Joshua Armstrong 40th.

Under 17 boys - Jacob Fox 14th.

Senior Women - Chloe Finlay 9th; Sarah Caskey 16th; Wendy Perkins 78th.

Senior Men - Ben Heron 4th; Steve Robinson 9th; Shaun Walton 17th; Simon Fell 41st; Kirk Brawn 47th; Dan Mees 53rd; Nathan Popple 73rd; Ricky Bellett 123rd; Olly Mason 131st.