Sumskis fastest out of 105,428 parkrun people

Nene Valley ace Edgars Sumskis broke the Peterborough parkrun course record on Saturday morning.

The previous best of 15:15 was held by Lloyd Kempson, but Sumskis flew round finishing in 15:10.

Perhaps even more significant was the fact that 105,428 people took part in 474 5k parkruns across the country on Saturday, and the lanky Latvian ran the fastest time of them all.

BRITISH MILERS CLUB

Highly rated Nene Valley middle distance man James McCrae ran a season’s best 1:54.01 over 800m at a British Milers Club meeting at Lee Valley.

The Birmingham University student is currently ranked 20th in the country in his Under 23 age group over the distance.

HARRIER HANDICAP LEAGUE

The Harrier 5k Handicap League resumed after a mid-winter break at Lynch Wood on Wednesday.

Dan Zenchuk of Thorney Runners was first over the line on the night and Harrison Miles of Nene Valley was fastest with a 17:44 clocking.

Jordan Foster, also of Nene Valley, ran 18:40 to set the fastest ladies time of the series.

Gary Parr of Eye Community Runners leads the standings with Nene Valley pair Duane Tomaselli and David Marr hot on his heels.