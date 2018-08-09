Sumskis beats the Grand Prix champion

Have your say

Edgars Sumskis of Nene Valley Harriers won the Werrington 5k from the Peterborough Grand Prix series champion, Lincoln Wellington AC’s Jake Richardson, writes Barry Warne.

Richardson has won three of the five races in the series, but was well beaten by Sumskis who was making his debut over the distance on the road this season.

The lead runners were well spread out with Sumskis speeding home in 15:21 giving him a 15-second advantage over Richardson.

Matt Hudson of BRJ Huntingdon was third with a 16:00 clocking and Peterborough AC’s Phil Martin finished fifth in 16:12.

Shaun Walton also of Peterborough AC was next home 10 seconds behind Martin, and the Bushfield duo of Brian Corley and Martin Gichuhi finished seventh and eighth with finishing times of 16:27 and 16:52.

Peterborough AC’s Maggie Skinner had a comfortable win in the ladies race crossing the line in 18:24. This deservedly gave her first place in the final standings after a consistent summer of racing.

Nene Valley teenager Molly Peel finished runner-up in 19:02 ahead of Peterborough AC’s Grace Mullins, who was 10 seconds further back.

Sarah Caskey, also running for PAC, finished fourth in 19:45 with Danielle Hart of Thorney fifth in a time of 20:06.

Olivia Mead from Nene Valley finished sixth in 20:22.

The junior 3km race was the usual Nene Valley procession with the first five runners all wearing the club’s vests.

Harvey Hancock won in 10:24 from Dylan Tomaselli, who was five seconds further back. Harry Hewitt finished third in 10:40.

In the girls race the Nene Valley pair of race winner Chelsie Bole and third-placed Lottie Hemmings, who clocked 11:23 and 11:42 respectively, were separated by Stamford Strider Erin Cox, who beat Hemmings by just one second.