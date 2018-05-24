Southern comfort all the way home for PAC athletes

Peterborough Athletic Club stormed to victory when they hosted the second Southern League Division Three North meeting of the season at the Embankment on Saturday.

They took the honours in both the men’s and womens matches, achieving multiple wins and personal bests during an outstanding day of competition.

Sam Eve-Marsh won two hurdles races.

Jamelia Henson led the way with a four-timer, taking the honours in the A string 100m hurdles (15.9) and triple jump (10.44m), and in the B string high jump (1.48m) and long jump (4.65m).

Sam Eve-Marsh continued her winning streak by winning the B string 100m hurdles (18.1) and 400m hurdles (76.1).

PAC had several athletes competing for the first time in the senior league who claimed victory. They were Hannah Chapman in the 5000m (19.09.9) and Georgie Ives-Lappin in the B string pole vault and the triple jump (8.62m).

Molly Fletcher set a new PB in the pole vault (1.35m) and 400m (70.4).

Shaun Walton and Steve Robinson gained maximum points in the 1500m.

PBs were also established by A string 400m hurdles winner Megan Sims, who sliced three seconds of her season’s best, high jump winner Harriet Fenton-Lake with a new height of 1.58m, and long jump winner Jess Dixon Walker with 4.89m. The latter also won the 100m B race in 13.4.

Sarah Caskey won the 5000m B race in 20.04.7 and Stacy McGivern won the B string shot with 8.12m.

The men also performed exceptionally well with Lewis Davey claiming three wins - in the 100m (11.4), 200m (22.3) and in the long jump (6.56m).

PAC gained maximum points on the track over 800m, 1500m and 3000m.

Chloe Finlay in 1500m action.

Josh White and Zak Treweele took first place in the A and B string 800m races with 2.01.02 and 2.12.5, Shaun Walton was victorious in the 1500m A race taking nine seconds of his personal best (4.17.1) and Steve Robinson won the B race in 4.29.4, and then Robinson and Nicholas Stones also won the A and B 3000m races.

In the field events Jamie Horne leapt to victory in the high jump with 1.88m, Sean Band won the A string shot with 12.33m, Adam Jackson won the B string hammer with 33.89m, and Jamie Moffat the long jump with a new PB of 6.49m and the triple jump with a new PB of 9.19m.

The day was rounded off with the men winning the 4 x400m with an impressive last leg by Lewis Davey with a split time of 48.2.