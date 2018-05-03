Sam and Megan clear the first hurdle

Peterborough Athletic Club began their Southern League campaign with a Division Three North fixture at Hemel Hempstead.

Leading the way with double wins in the women’s hurdles were Sam Eve-Marsh and Megan Sims.

Eve-Marsh, competing for the first time in two years, won the 100m hurdles A race in 18.2 and the 400m hurdles B race in 75.6 while Sims won the 100m hurdles B in 20.1 and 400m hurdles A in 73.2 secs.

There was also good win for Luis Turner in the B string 800m (2.12.9) and for the youngest PAC athlete Luke Phillips in the B string 200m (25.6).

Ben Heron ran a new PB in the 1500m (4.14.8), and Patryk Szpryngiel ran a brilliant 400m race that was just 0.1 away from his PB.

Chloe Finlay ran a PB in the 3000m (10.46.2) which was backed up by Sarah Caskey winning the 3000m B string (11.18.9).

PAC athletes were also very successful in the field events with Georgie Ives-Lappin gained PBs in the long jump (4.03m), triple jump (8.17m) and hammer (13.94m) and Harriet Fenton-Lake also achieving a PB in the javelin (22.38m).

Veteran athlete and coach Karl Eve and senior men’s team manager Jamie Moffat showed great team spirit by taking part in every field event on the day to help PAC achieve as many points as possible.

The day was rounded off by both the PAC women and men coming second in both relays (4x100m and 4x400m).

Match result: 1 Dacorum & Tring 346pts; 2 Watford Harriers 317pts; 3 Serpentine 301.5pts; 4 Peterborough AC 228pts; 5 Vale of Aylesbury 141.5pts; 6 West Suffolk 67pts.