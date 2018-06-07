Roe races to new personal best in 100m victory

Peterborough AC were fifth in Sunday’s Eastern Young Athletes League match.

The Under 13 boys started the day with strong performances in the 75m hurdles by McArthur Octave and Leo Sangiorgio and this continued with Max Roe winning the 100m A string in a new PB of 13.0 and Oliver Barden equalling his PB in the 200m with 31.1.

Jack Wheatley in his first competition won the 100m B race in 14.5 and there were PBs in the 1500m for Lewis Wiles (5.12) and Louis Moulton (5.30), in the discus for Tennyson Fletcher (18.87m) and in the javelin for Edward Judd (15.74m).

The Under 15 boys team gained maximum points in the long jump through Nikolaos Tirchineci (5.30m) and Cody Roe (5.17m).

Other PBs: Olly Baxter - discus 14.63m; Matthew Simpson - shot 7.53m; Ronnie Davey - high jump 1.45m, 300m - 44.6; ; Dylan Phillips - shot 7.24m, javelin 20.20m, high jump 1.60m; Dontae Bowling - 200m 25.4; Olly Baxter - 200m 25.8; Cody Roe - 300m 41.5.

In the Under 17 boys Akinola Ojelade won the A string 100m hurdles with a new PB of 16.4 and achieved a new PB in the 100m (12.8). Luke Phillips achieved a season’s best in the A string 200m of 24.9.

Other PBs: Benji Davies - 800m 2.06.8; Aiden Painter - 400m 60.6.

Elizabeth Taylor starred for the Under 15 girls, winning the 300m in an English Schools qualifying time of 41.3, and Charlotte Dunstone won the 75m hurdles in a new PB of 12.0.

Dunstone and Megan Sheils both gained PBs in the 100m and Sheils equalled her PB in the pole vault with a height of 2.00m.

Under 13 girls PBs: Lola Fletcher - 800m 2.37.2; Elena Rivetti - 200m 30.5; Jasmine Heron - 200m 31.6