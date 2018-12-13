Robinson leads the way for Cambs at the Southerns

Several Nene Valley Harriers were on county duty on Saturday, running for Cambridgeshire at the big Southern Inter-Countties Cross-Country Championships at Horspath in Oxfordshire.

And there were some fine performances in tough conditions against strong opposition.

The Cambridgeshire Under 17 girls team. From the left are Frances Haines, Olivia Mead , Amber Park , Ella Robinson and Katie Tasker.

Ella Robinson gained the best finish of the day for Cambs, claiming 30th place in the Under 17 girls race - a commendable effort given she still has another year in this age group.

Other Harriers in this race were Amber Park (53rd ), Katie Tasker (73rd) and Olivia Mead (85th).

In the Under 13 girls age group, Eliza Mardon was second home for Cambs in 73rd position followed by Lola Fletcher (Peterborough AC) in 98th and Matilda Halford in 101st place. All the girls also have another year in this age group .

Flo Brill led the Cambs team home in the Under 15 girls run in 48th place with Chelsie Bole finishing 93rd and Lottie Hemmings just behind in 105th spot.

Kai Chilvers, competing in his first year as an Under 15, did well for 76th place in the Under 15 boys race and was followed in by Dylan Tomaselli in 94th.

The Under 20 women’s race attracted a smaller field of 52 runners and Josie Fortune finished 39th.

The meeting also incorporated the Southern Masters Cross-Country Championships and two Harriers - Paul Parkin and Duane Tomaselli - were involved.

Tomaselli finished 107th overall and 28th in the 40-44 age group while Parkin was 134th overall and 49th in the 50-54 age group .