ROAD RACE: Langtoft 10k places filling up fast

Organisers of a popular village road race and fun run are hoping for another record year.

The Langtoft 10k and 3k take place on Sunday, 6 May and entries have been filling up quickly since the online entry system opened in January.

With a race limit of 400 for the 10k and no entries being taken on the day this year, runners are encouraged to sign up via the race website at the earliest opportunity. Entries for the 3k will be sold on the day but are also available online.

The fun run starts at 10:15am with the 10k following an hour later.

As usual there will be medals for all finishers and trophies in a range of categories. In addition, anyone breaking the male or female 10k course record will win a £100 cash prize, and there are also £25 cash prizes for the first male and female 10k finishers aged under 25.

All proceeds from the event are donated to local groups and charities.

Race committee chairman Martin Tooth said: “We’ve seen record 10k numbers in each of the last five years and hope to continue that growth this year.

“We always receive great support from the people of Langtoft and surrounding areas and look forward to welcoming spectators and volunteers to the village once more.

“Our online system makes entering easier than ever this year but we would encourage people to sign up early to avoid missing out.”

Sign up via the website https://www.langtoftroadrun.com/