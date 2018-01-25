Road ace Scott weathers the snowstorm for win number six

Aaron Scott resembled Scott of The Antarctic when winning the Folksworth 15 on Sunday for the sixth time.

Snow was falling and it was becoming icy underfoot by the 11am start time, and after some deliberation the organisers decided the race could go ahead.

Phil Martin finished third. Picture: Tim Chapman

Although conditions deteriorated it was a good decision and provided the 500 entrants with a memorable day.

Scott was apprehensive at the start line saying: “I’m not going to race flat out, I don’t want to take any risks.”

And he was true to his words for all of three miles, running alongside eventual runner-up Dave Hudson of BRJ Running Club.

Having assessed the conditions the Stamford-based speedster then put his foot down, and was two minutes clear by the halfway stage.

The fun was only just beginning for Scott and the other competitors as the gently falling snow turned into a raging blizzard, making the second seven-and-a-half-mile lap a real battle of endurance.

The eventual winning margin for Scott was close to four minutes and he crossed the line in a time of 1:21.38, over three minutes down on his 2014 course record of 1:18.18.

Despite running the whole 15 miles in a waterproof jacket, Scott took a while to defrost, after which he said: “It wasn’t quite as bad as I’d feared, but the second lap wasn’t much fun, though luckily the snow was blowing across the course on the final few miles, so I was able to get a move on.”

Peterborough AC’s Phil Martin was third in 1:28:07

Former Nene Valley Harrier Tracy McCartney won the ladies race in a time of 1:39.54. The Stilton-based athlete, now running for Bushfield Joggers, had taken a break from competitive racing, and her return could not have gone any better as she made light of her pre-race aim of a top 10 finish by leading from gun to tape.

She said: “For me the Folksworth 15 is a race of six hills. I run the race counting down the hills. As it turned out the six hills weren’t the toughest part of the race this year. The real test was the pelting snow along Bullock Road. And with a strong wind, the snow was painful on my face. But there was no escape from it, apart from closing one eye for a couple of miles.

“Added to that there was the laying snow, which took away the chance to speed through the last lap.

“Seeing the finish line was a fantastic feeling. I spent the next three hours thawing out.”

Peterborough AC’s Maggie Skinner was runner-up with a time of 1:40.31.

It was a good day all round for Bushfield Joggers as Brian Corleys in sixth place finished as first first Over 40 vet and Eric Winstone was first Over 65 in 1:57:10.

Winstone, who has been running for most of his adult life, said it the worst conditions that he had ever raced in.

Kirk Brawn (9th) and Jon Peet (10th) along with Phil Martin in third won the men’s team prize for Peterborough AC.