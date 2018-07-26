Richardson too hot to handle . . . even for the lead bike!

Jake Richardson stormed to victory in the Stamford 5k on Wednesday and with it secured the 2018 Peterborough Grand Prix crown.

The Lincoln Wellington AC speedster and former Nene Valley Harrier dominated the race winning in a time of 15:44, nearly 40 seconds clear of the runner-up.

And it wasn’t just the other athletes who found Richardson too hot to handle. Charging up the Roman Bank Hill on the second lap the lead bike which had guided him round the course was unable to match the race winner’s rapid gear changes and was left trailing in his wake.

Peterborough AC’s Shaun Walton won the battle for second place clocking 16:23 to see off Nene Valley’s James McCrae by seven seconds.

There was then a half-a -minute gap to Bushfield’s Brian Corleys, who completed the course in 17:00, with Eye Charity 5k winner Simon Hearty of Yaxley fifth in 17:03.

Peterborough AC’s Maggie Skinner won the ladies race with an 18:43 clocking, but didn’t have it all her own way with Nene Valley teenager Molly Peel chasing hard and finishing second in 19:02.

Sarah Caskey, also of Peterborough AC, finished third with a time of 19:52 while Yaxley’s Kayleigh Draper was fourth home a minute further back.

The ladies title is still up for grabs with the final race of the series taking place at Werrington on August 1.

Nene Valley’s Jordan Foster and the Peterborough AC pair of Chloe Finlay and Maggie Skinner are all still in contention.

The junior 3k was won by Dylan Tomaselli, who led a Nene Valley charge for the tape with the first eight athletes over the line all representing the club.

Tomaselli clocked 10:39 beating runner-up Sam Garner by just two seconds.

Brandon Ballard was third in 10:48.

Olivia Mead was the first girl home with a time of 11:26,which was 12 seconds clear of her Nene Valley teammate Lottie Hemmings.

BRITISH MILERS CLUB

Nene Valley Harriers middle distance ace James McCrae set a new personal best of 1:52.55 when winning a British Milers Club 800m race at Tipton.

The 21 year-old Birmingham University graduate is enjoying a fine season, and has lowered his 1500m best to 3:53.95 which has seen him move into the top 20 of the Under 23 national rankings over his favoured distance