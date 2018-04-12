RESULTS: A personal best in the marathon shattered by 15 minutes

Have your say

Kirk Brawn of Peterborough AC shattered his marathon best by 15 minutes last weekend.

Brawn finished 65th in a time of 2.42.54 in an event at Manchester

Hugh Burton has been a fixture in the Yaxley Runners team for many years, and is enjoying his best ever season as his 50th birthday looms. Burton also ran a big PB at Manchester with 3:16.47 clocking.

Peterborough AC’s James Skinner was sixth in the Sandy 10 in 59.32. Stamford’s Jim Morris was one place further back, taking the Over 50 prize.

Eye Community Runner James Borrett finished 15th in 1:00.27, while Nene Valley Over 50 Simon Bell finished 44th in 1:06.3, two places ahead of Bushfield veteran Paul Baxter.

Eye’s Samantha Cullen was fourth senior lady with a 1:07.41 clocking.

Former Nene Valley Harrier and Werrington Jogger John Herbert took second spot in the Bourne Woods 10k in 37.06. Simon Parkes of Nene Valley finished eighth with a time of 40.32.

Nene Valley’s Samuel Staines ran well taking third place in the junior 3k race.

Duane Tomaselli finished 16th in the Rutland Half-Marathon, crossing the line in 1:34.32.

Tomaselli enjoyed a good week of running, winning the Harrier League crown four days earlier, with Gary Parr of Eye finishing second. BRJ’s Ian Wilson was first over the line on the night in a time of 22.30, finishing third overall.

Nene Valley’s Harrison Miles ran the fastest time with a 17.06 clocking.