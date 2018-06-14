Regional titles for Nene Valley Harriers trio

Nene Valley Harriers’ track and field stars enjoyed success nationwide in the regional championships held at the weekend.

Martin Tinkler became the South of England shot putt champion with a season’s best throw of 15.07m at Bedford.

Judith Jagger.

William Hughes won the Under 20 North of England 200m gold at Manchester clocking 21.59 in the final as he tore the field apart.

Hughes had run 21.58 when winning his heat, and has already set a Nene Valley club record of 21.53 this season.

James McCrae was the third of Nene Valley’s gold medal winning trio as he became the Midlands 1500m champion at Nuneaton in a speedy 3:54.54.

The 21 year old went even quicker during the week running a PB of 3:50.69 at Loughborough.

Wendy Perkins.

MASTERS LEAGUE

It was a successful evening for Nene Valley Harriers in the second of the Eastern Masters League meetings at King’s Lynn.

Finishing as runners-up to host club West Norfolk AC in the men’s events and to Ryston Runners in the ladies competition, Harriers are well placed to make both finals with two fixtures remaining.

The top two teams are certain to qualify and the men hold a decent lead at the top of the table, while the ladies are comfortably second.

Adam Fidgett won the Over 35 long jump, 100m and pole vault while Simon Achurch was first in the javelin with a throw of 42.56m as well winning the discus.

Dave Brown won the 200m in a speedy 24.0 and James Mcdonald won the men’s 1.5k walk and finished second in the 800m.

In the Over 50 age group Andrew Robson finished third in the 200m with a 28.6 clocking while Steve Spriggs was third in the Over 60 race.

Tim Needham won the Over 60 discus and took third place in the javelin.

Peterborough AC finished fifth in the men’s competition with James Sadler finishing third in the Over 35 800m. Sadler took second place in the walk and Eamonn Dorling was second in the B walk.

Dave Whitehead won the Over 60 200m in 29.3 and also came third in the long jump.

Nene Valley’s Claire Smith won the Over 35 200m in 29.0 and Andrea Jenkins was first in the javelin and also in the discus with a distance of 37.00m.

Sally Pusey was runner-up in the Over 50 discus and third at the javelin and also in the B walk.

Also in the Over 50 age group there was a second place for Judith Jacobs in the 200m. Jacobs was third in the long jump and 80m hurdles.

Peterborough AC finished third in the ladies match and Judith Jagger was the star turn winning the Over 50 discus and javelin as well as taking second position in the 80m hurdles and long jump.

Wendy Perkins ran a time of 2:43.6 to finish the Over 35 800m as runner-up while Kay Gibson was third in the walk.

GOLDEN TREBLE

Nene Valley Harrier Lydia Church travelled to Chelmsford on Sunday to complete in the East Region Disability Athletics Championships and came away with three gold medals.

Church threw a season’s best in the shot and discus and earned herself a new javelin PB of 10:53.

STATESIDE

Charlotte Taylor ran a season’s best 32:17.95 when finishing fifth in the National Collegiate Athletics Association 10,000m at Eugene, Oregon.

The San Francisco University and Nene Valley star was just six seconds off her PB as she ran her fastest time of the season.

The GB international, who represented her country in the World Championship in London last year, is currently ranked third in the 2018 national 10,000m rankings.