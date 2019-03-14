Quality field brings out the best in PAC runners

With the UK Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championships also incorporating trials for the World Championships, the going was always going to be tough for the Peterborough AC runners taking part in the big event, writes Helen Taylor.

Four members of the club were in action at the meeting in Loughborough, all of whom have made an impact over the winter months.

First home in the senior men’s race was Ben Heron, who had local rival James McCrae hot on his heels throughout the 10k event.

On this occasion it was Heron who came out on top with a 102nd place finish, just one place ahead of Hallamshire Harrier McCrae, who ran in the 1500m at the British Indoor Championships.

Dominic Moszkal limped home in 281st place after being injured after two miles.

In the women’s race Chloe Finlay was 127th, showing a consistently high level of performance at the end of a demanding cross-country season.

Another of the Peterborough athletes to have had a busy winter, Sarah Caskey, finished 189th.

LONDON HALF-MARATHON

At the Vitality Half-Marathon in London, won by Sir Mo Farah, Simon Fell and James Sadlier defied the windy conditions to come away with big performances.

Like those in action at Loughborough, the duo have been a key part of the growing and improving squad of distance runners developing at Peterborough AC.

Fell clocked 1:14.28 to beat a personal best that had stood since 2013.

He said: “I had a fantastic race. I was a bit concerned about the forecast with the 50 mph winds but it didn’t seem to stop me and I managed to get the time I was desperately after. I’m really happy.”

Sadlier is on the comeback trail and on the evidence of this race is now back. He came away with one of his fastest ever times for the distance of 1:19.51, which was just shy of his lifetime best.